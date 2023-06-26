BELFAST — Belfast Central School graduated 24 students in a Friday evening ceremony. Class president Anna Drozdowski and valedictorian Justin Hill and salutatorian Canaan Sullivan all delivered speeches.
The guest speaker for the event was 2005 graduate Jacob Cole.
The Belfast Class of 2023:
Tykota Burnell: Tykota is the son of Josh and Carrie Burnell and the grandson of Wendy Burrows. Ty has made contributions to his school and community as the President of this year’s Art Club. Ty receives the following awards and scholarships: the Allegany County Pomona Grange #45 Perseverance Award, the Hasper and Dye To Your Future Award, an Alfred State Pioneer Award, a Belfast Area Betterment Association Scholarship in honor of Walt Lindsley, the Belfast Teacher’s Association Scholarship, the Allegany County Area Foundation Marie Miller Gleason Scholarship and a Belva Waite Scholarship. Next year, Ty plans to attend Alfred State College majoring in Biology.
Zane Cartwright: Zane is the son of Kristina Gould and Jeremy Cartwright. Zane has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the Soccer and Tennis teams, on the Masterminds team and in a school play. Zane receives a Theatre Arts Award and an Allegany County Area Foundation Belva Waite Scholarship. Next year, Zane plans to attend Niagara County Community College majoring in Engineering Science.
Trevor Clark: Trevor is the son of Laurence and Pamela Clark. Trevor has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the volleyball and tennis teams, as his class Treasurer and as a representative on the Student Council. Trevor receives the Esther Coon Thomas Scholarship and a SUNY Fredonia Promise Award. Next year, Trevor plans to attend SUNY Fredonia majoring in Chemistry.
Daemon Cobb: Daemon is the grandson of Don and Joan Cobb. Daemon has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the Soccer and Basketball teams. Daemon has completed a two year course of study at the Belmont Career and Technical Center in the field of Criminal Justice. Daemon receives the American Legion School Award. Next year Daemon plans to enlist in the U.S. Army in the field of Artillery and Small Arms Repair. He leaves for Basic Training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina on July 5.
Gabrielle Costa: Gabby is the daughter of Eric Costa and Dawn Hathaway. Gabby has made contributions to her school and community through participation on the cheerleading team and as a classroom helper. She has been employed at the Cuba McDonalds and Cuba Giant. Gabby receives a St. Bonaventure Achievement Grant and a Triple C Award. Next year, Gabby plans to attend St. Bonaventure University majoring in Early Childhood Education.
Anna Drozdowski: Anna is the daughter of James Drozdowski and Ronnelle Enders. Anna has made contributions to her school and community through participation on the soccer, basketball and softball teams and as a member of the National Honor Society, Class President for 4 years, as Student Council President, as a member of an AAU Basketball team, as a U10 summer soccer coach, and a member of the scholastic challenge team. Anna was selected to play on the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer team and is employed as a Lifeguard. Anna receives the following awards and honors: a Presidents Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, the Belfast Area Betterment Association Wilma Bedwell Scholarship, the D’Youville University President’s Scholarship, the Elks National Foundation Scholarship, the F. Vanama Jones Scholarhsip, The Friends of Allegany County ARC Scholarship Grant, the Amy Shafer Gerrish Memorial Scholarship, the Hagan Scholarship, the John W. Hasper Scholarship for Excellence in Public Service, a Lion’s Club Scholarship, a NY State Scholarship of Academic Excellence, the Ruth G. Taber Memorial Scholarship, the Paul Vienna Memorial Scholarship and a Belva Wait Scholarship. Next year, Anna plans to attend D’Youville University majoring in the Physician Assistant program.
Emily Elliott: Emily is the daughter of Ricky White and Jackie Elliott-White. Emily has completed a two year course of study in Early Childhood Development at the Belmont Career and Technical Center. Next year, Emily will attend SUNY Canton in their Early Childhood Care and Management Program.
Angelina Fuller: Angel is the daughter of Mark Fuller and Danielle Rhude. Angel has made contributions to her school and community through her participation on the soccer team. She has volunteered her time at the Belfast Derby and has been employed at J-Allens. Angel has completed a two year course of study in Early childhood Development and Human Services at the Belmont Career and Technical Center where she interned in Ms. Shepherd’s class and earned certification in CPR, first aid and AED. Angel receives the Lisa Denning Memorial Award. Next year, Angel plans to seek employment working with children with special needs.
Chelsea Goldsmith: Chelsea is the daughter of Bill and Angela Goldsmith. Chelsea has made contributions to her school and community through participation in the National Honor Society and the book club. Chelsea receives a President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, Amanda Curcio Memorial Scholarship and a SUNY Oswego Dean’s Scholarship. Next year, Chelsea plans to attend SUNY Oswego majoring in English.
Justin Hill: Justin is the son of Brian and Adrienne Hill. Justin has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the Basketball, Soccer, Baseball and Golf teams and as a member of the National Honor Society. Justin receives the following awards and honors: Valedictorian for the class of 2023, a President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, an Alfred State Scholars Award, an Allegany County National Honor Society Scholarship, the Lisa Denning Memorial Scholarship, a Big 30 Academic Student Award, a New York State Scholarship of Academic Excellence, the Paul Vienna Memorial Scholarship Alternate and a Belva Waite Scholarship. Next year, Justin plans to attend Alfred State College majoring in Electrical Engineering.
Connor Hull: Connor is the son of Rodney and Sherry Hull. Connor has made contributions to his school and community by his participation on the Soccer team and has completed a two year course of study in Automotive Technology at the Belmont Career and Technical Center. Connor has been employed at the Route 19 Tavern. Next year, Connor is enlisting in the United States Navy and leaves for Basic Training in Chicago in August.
Angel Jimerson: Angel is the great grand daughter of Craig and Carol Fair. Angel has made contributions to her school and community through participation on the soccer, cheerleading and track and field teams, and as a member of Student Council. Next year, Angel plans to attend Jamestown Community College for Nursing.
Gavin Kenyon: Gavin is the son of Derek and Amy Kenyon. Gavin has made contributions to his school and community by participating on the Tennis Team, as the yearbook editor for the Publications Class and has completed a two year course of study at the Belmont Career and Technical Center in the field of Media Communications. Next year, Gavin plans to attend SUNY Fredonia majoring in Art.
Jacob Lindo: Jacob is the son of Mark and Wendy Lindo. Jake has made contributions to his school and community through participation at the Hornell Boxing Club. He has completed a two year course of study in the field of Criminal Justice at the Belmont Career and Technical Center. Next year, Jake plans to train at a boxing gym to become a professional boxer.
Stiven Joel Lopez Avila: Stiven is the son of Elvin Lopez and Olga Avila Cruz. He is the god son of Thom and Margo Kettelkamp and has been assisted greatly in his journey by Marc and Ailie Smithers. Stiven has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the Soccer and Volleyball teams, and has done custodial work at the Sojourners Mennonite Fellowship. Stiven receives a President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence and a Triple C Award. Next year, Stiven plans to return to Honduas where he will pursue a certification in teaching English as a second language.
Isabelle Male: Izzy is the daughter of Paul and Kate Male. Izzy has made contributions to her school and community through participation on the soccer, cheerleading and softball teams, and as a member of the Student Council, the National Honor Society and in musicals. Izzy receives a SUNY Oswego Dean’s Scholarship, a President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, the Belfast Alumni Scholarship, and a New York State Scholarship of Academic Excellence. Next year, Izzy plans to attend SUNY Oswego majoring in Psychology and Criminology with a minor in Forensic Anthropology.
Garrett Miller: Garrett is the son of Jason Miller and Jada Goodridge. Garrett has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the Soccer, Basketball and Baseball Teams, but he spent most of his time racing and working with his dad. Garrett has completed a two year course of study in Heavy Equipment Operations at the Belmont Career and Technical Center. Next year, Garrett plans to enter the workforce and join the Carpenter’s Union Local 276.
Brianna Morton: Bri is the daughter of Jennifer and Aaron Morton. Bri has made contributions to her school and community through participation of the Softball team, as a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society of the Belmont CTE Center where she has completed a two year course of study in Culinary Arts. She has been an active member of 4-H and will be running the 4-H food stand at the Allegany County Fair this year. She has been employed at Ace’s and participated in Skills USA. Bri receives the following awards and honors: A President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, an Allegany County National Honor Society Scholarship, the Belfast Area Betterment Association Gary and Joyce Masters Scholarship, the Belfast School Related Personnel Association Scholarship, the Belfast Teacher’s Memorial Scholarship, a Lion’s Club Scholarship and a Belva Waite Scholarship. Next year, Bri plans to attend Niagara County Community College majoring in Culinary Arts.
Benjamin Preston: Ben is the son of Brian and Amanda Preston. Ben has completed a two year course of study at the Belmont Career and Technical Center in the field of Natural Resources. Next year, Ben plans to enter the workforce as an arborist.
Harley Proctor: Harley is the daughter of Bill Proctor and Kelly Miller. Harley has made contributions to her school and community through participation on the Soccer, Basketball and Softball teams and has completed a two year course of study at the Belmont Career and Technical Center in the field of Animal Science. Harley receives an American Legion School Award, a President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, and a United BOCES Teacher’s Association Award. Next year, Harley plans to enter the workforce at Friendship Dairies.
Carter Stout: Carter is the son of Scott and Jamie Stout. Carter has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the Soccer, Basketball and Baseball teams and as a member of the National Honor Society. He has been employed at St. Bonaventure University in the Maintenance Department. Carter receives a President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, the Robert W. Howden Post 1504 Legion Scholarship, an Alfred State Scholars Award, the American Red Cross Scholarship, the Belfast Area Betterment Phil Rice Scholarship, and a Belva Waite Scholarship. Next year, Carter plans to attend Alfred State College majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Canaan Sullivan: Canaan is the son of Aaron and Sunshine Sullivan. Canaan has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the Soccer and Volleyball teams, as a member and this year’s President of the National Honor Society, as his Class Treasurer and on the Student Council. Canaan has volunteered his time at a U8 Soccer coach and is a member of the Houghton Wesleyan Youth Group. Canaan receives the following awards and honors: Salutatorian for the Class of 2023, a President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, the Belfast Historical Association Scholarship, an Allegany County National Honor Society Scholarship and a Belva Waite Scholarship. Next year, Canaan plans to attend George Fox University in Oregon majoring in Civil Engineering.
Garrett Taylor: Garrett is the son of Mandy Ely and the Grandson of Kelly and Malcolm Sortore. Garrett has made contributions to his school and community through participation on the Basketball and Baseball teams, and has completed a two year course of study in Heavy Equipment Operations at the Belmont Career and Technical Center. Next year, Garrett plans to enter the workforce in the field of Construction.