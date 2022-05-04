SALAMANCA — Dr. Mark Beehler, deputy superintendent of the Salamanca City Central School District, will become its next leader on July 1.
The Board of Education announced Beehler as the next district superintendent during its regular meeting Tuesday. He has served in his current position for seven years.
“I really look forward to this opportunity. I appreciate the opportunity I’ve already had to work here for the past seven years,” he said. “Most importantly, I have a deep respect for all of the members of the Warrior family here.”
Beehler said he hopes to continue the good work the district has begun over the past several years and to serve all the members of the district to the best of his ability to the level and extent that they deserve.
Beehler will be taking over the position from Robert Breidenstein, who assumed the position in July 2011.
“They always say you know when it’s time. You know in your heart, you know in your mind, you know in your level in what’s next,” Breidenstein said. “I look back and I think what I’m most proud of is the fact that Salamanca recognized the inherent good of our community and our staff.”
During Breidenstein’s decade as superintendent, graduation rates have increased by more than 20%, the tax levy has decreased by more than 90% and more than 50 new positions have been created without layoffs.
School board president Theresa Ray said Breidenstein left a long legacy in the district and is sure Beehler is up to the challenge of continuing to push Salamanca in a positive direction.
“We all have confidence in you taking over, and it’s nice that we know what you bring to the table and that you’re part of the community already,” she told Beehler. “We see what happens when people are invested in our school district and how it blossoms.”
The only school board member who voted against Beehler’s appointment was Kerry John, who said it was not because of Beehler as a person or a leader but because of the process.
“My colleagues know I was very opposed to the process, and I voiced my concerns and opinions loudly numerous times,” he said. “But I have full confidence in Dr. Beehler and his ability to lead our district.”
Beehler’s career in education has spanned 29 years and began as a middle school science teacher. He then taught high school chemistry, driver education and coached various sports.
Beehler’s administrative career started as a middle school assistant principal in Orchard Park. He then held a variety of building level and district level positions in West Seneca for 12 years. Beehler has also served as an adjunct instructor at Daemen College for nine years, where he taught a wide range of courses in the graduate school of education.
A veteran of the Air Force Reserves, Beehler spent 10 years as a combat arms instructor with the Air Force Security Forces. Beehler holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from D’Youville University where he studied student growth percentiles as a unit of measurement for quantifying learning.
Beehler is a member of the Salamanca Kiwanis Club, the Hughes-Skiba Post of the American Legion, the Allegany Highland Council of the Boy Scouts, the West Seneca Free and Accepted Masons, Ismailia Shriners and served 31 years as a volunteer firefighter.