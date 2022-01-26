The U.S. Court of Appeals has denied Pauline Bauer’s bid for release from incarceration on charges from the Capitol riot last year.
Bauer, 54, of Kane, Pa., had appealed U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden’s September order that revoked her pretrial release for failing to cooperate with court officials. A judgment was issued Monday by a three-judge panel from the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
It began with a note that the “issues presented occasion no need for an opinion.”
The judges noted that McFadden didn’t err, as there was clear and convincing evidence showing Bauer hadn’t complied with conditions of her pretrial release. She had also argued that the “conditions of release she was found to have violated are invalid” because they were not the least restrictive conditions to reasonably assure she would appear at further proceedings, or that they were not explained to her.
The judges rejected both arguments. “We discern no error given appellant’s repeated insistence that the district court lacked jurisdiction over her,” the judgment read, and continued on to say both judges she had appeared before had thoroughly explained the conditions.
Bauer also argued that her right to due process and 8th Amendment protections were violated by her detention. The judges noted she had not raised those issues in court, so they could only address plain error — that which is plainly evident from the record. Bauer cannot show plain error, the judges noted, because no court had addressed whether detention under these circumstances violated the Constitution.
Therefore, McFadden’s order sending her to jail was upheld.
In hearings before McFadden and in subsequent court filings, Bauer has argued with the judge, said she wasn’t a person but was a vessel of God, that the charges against her are invalid because there was no victim, that the certification of votes — which was interrupted by the rioters breaking into the Capitol — wasn’t an “official proceeding” and that she is immune from prosecution because she isn’t a citizen.
She also argued that she didn’t know she was trespassing when she entered the Capitol, that she was exercising her First Amendment rights, that she didn’t violently enter but was entrapped by police and she alleged the entire case should be dismissed for inconsistencies in the prosecutor’s case.
At one point, she demanded compensation at a rate of $1 a minute for being subjected to false charges and arrest against her soul.
“You have ordered off my freedom menu. There is a cost,” the filing read.
Bauer was one of the people who allegedly entered the East Rotunda door of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting the certification proceeding for the presidential election.
Prosecutors said video footage from the riot shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
Bauer is charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.