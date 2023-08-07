SALAMANCA — A recent visit to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino turned into the trip of a lifetime for a Southern Tier resident.
Lisa Hargraves, of Bath, won a $546,389 jackpot at the casino on July 29.
“The excitement of a guest experiencing such a memorable moment at our property is indescribable,” said Linda Hitchcock, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino general manager. “It’s obviously a great moment for the guest, and it’s exciting for our entire team as well.”
Hargraves was playing a $1 slot machine when three “Wheel of Fortune” symbols appeared on the payline. That triggered the Wide Area Progressive jackpot and a memorable moment for Hargraves.
The machine at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is part of a Wide Area Progressive network that links machines at casinos across a large geographic region with a combined prize pool, creating the opportunity for large jackpots.
Hitchcock continued, “Sharing that experience with a guest who has just won a large jackpot and having Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino instantly become such an important and memorable place in their lives sends a surge of excitement throughout the entire property.”
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has been creating memorable moments for guests for nearly 20 years. The Southern Tier’s premier gaming and entertainment destination opened on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory in Salamanca in May 2004.
Today, the resort features more than 1,400 of the latest and most exciting slot machines, over 25 table games, outstanding dining, thrilling live entertainment and a 413-room, AAA Four Diamond Award-winning hotel.
Beyond the non-stop excitement of the resort’s gaming floor, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino offers the hottest live entertainment in the region. Notable upcoming shows include Gary Allan on Sept. 30 and LeAnn Rimes on Oct. 28.
