OLEAN — Another tenant has left the Olean Center Mall, but a new site elsewhere in the area appears to be in the works.
Bath & Body Works has closed up shop in the Olean Center Mall after more than 20 years in the North Union Street shopping complex. No Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice was issued by the firm for the store, as it appears to have not met the staff levels to trigger the mandated report.
Company officials did not respond to a request for comment on the closure or potential new sites in the area.
A notice on the gate for the mall location indicates a new location is planned, but no date or location information is posted. Olean has been removed from the list of stores on Bath & Body Works’ website, but parent company L Brands lists job openings for an Olean location on its website as of Wednesday, with part-time sales staff and an assistant manager position available.
In addition, the former Olympia Sports store at Walmart Plaza in the town of Allegany is listed by Google Maps as the location for the chain in the area, with Google reporting the change in location was made recently by the business.
On Tuesday, that location appeared to be vacant, with previous branding and a checkout station still in place from its previous use. Olympia’s Allegany location closed in September — one of the last 35 stores in the chain to close.
If a new Bath & Body Works location were to open in the shopping center just beyond the city’s western boundary, it would be in line with plans offered by the company to move stores to areas outside of malls. The company’s 2022 annual report, filed in March with the Securities and Exchange Commission, noted a rise in off-mall expansion at the expense of mall-based stores.
“We have a diversified store portfolio in the U.S. and Canada across venue tiers and types, with approximately half of our stores located off-mall as of January 28,” the report states. “We are continuing our off-mall expansion to limit our exposure to vulnerable mall locations. As a result of our strong brand and established retail presence, we have been able to lease high-traffic locations in most retail centers in which we operate. We proactively manage our stores and adjust our investment levels based on individual store and fleet performance.
“We are planning approximately 115 total real estate projects in 2023, consisting of approximately 90 new, off-mall stores and 25 remodels to our store design that incorporates our White Barn concept, partially offset by approximately 50 mall closures.”
According to the company’s website, the chain operates 1,700 locations in the U.S. and Canada, as well as more than 300 international franchised stores and dozens of e-commerce websites worldwide. The chain was founded in 1990.
As of this week, the mall’s occupancy includes 10 storefronts including the anchor stores J.C. Penney Co. and Kohl’s; a kiosk; and a freestanding tenant on an outlying parcel. The mall opened in 1977 but has steadily declined in tenants since the early 1990s — particularly after the Great Recession of the late 2000s.
Olean Town Centre LLC, led by Angelo Ingrassia, purchased the mall in December 2021 from original developer Zamias for just under $6 million.
In December, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the project would receive $1.25 million under the Restore New York Communities Initiative to renovate the structure and build a 60-unit senior apartment housing project on the site of the former Bon-Ton anchor on the north end of the mall. The project is expected to cost around $20 million.