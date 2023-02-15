CLIFTON PARK (TNS) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's plan to open a 70,000-square-foot store in Clifton Park that the outdoor retailer said will serve the Albany area as well as the Adirondack Mountains.

The outdoor gear giant hopes to open the store next year. It will be designed as a homage to the region's unique outdoor qualities, the company said. It will be the company's fourth store in New York, offering an assortment of goods for fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and other outdoor activities. The company's closest retailer is in the Utica area.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social