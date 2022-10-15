SALAMANCA — Over the past six months, volunteers have built a replica of a bark-covered longhouse near the Seneca National Museum and Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center.

The longhouse was the center of life for Seneca families and its clans for centuries, said Dr. Joe Stahlman, director of the Seneca cultural center. “I’m really proud of this building.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social