ALMOND — Blended harmonies are back when the Maple City Barbershop Chorus presents its first “live” show of the year Harmony at the Pole at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alfred Almond Central School.
This live program will feature, along with the chorus, KQ from Belmont and two additional groups, Zest and Accordingly Noted.
KQ stands for the Keir Quartet. KQ was officially formed a few months ago, even though the family singers have been singing together and performing ever since the kids were little. The Keir family singers have performed for the Family Life Ministries in Bath, and at several church venues over the years.
The family resides in Belmont where Mom, Annie has been home schooling the children for the past five years. The quartet is currently in the process of finishing a 20-song album which includes barbershop and gospel music. The members include Dad, Chris on bass, Grayson 17, lead, Nora, 15, baritone, and Robert, 13, tenor.
The all- women, Zest singers bring song to life and let musical chords soar. Their mission is to stimulate interest in all ages and appreciation of acapella harmony. They compete in area and international competitions.
Accordingly Noted is a group of barbershop singers who compete and perform throughout the area.
Tickets for the concert are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased by calling 585-593- 8031 or emailing maplecitychorus@gmail.com
The Maple City Barbershop Chorus is the Hornell chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America. The chorus chapter has been an existence since 1968 and has members from all around the area including Alfred, Bath Belfast, Caneadea, Jasper Scio Wellsville. Members range in age from 19 to 88 and come from all walks of life. Each year the chorus stages an annual show and sing at nursing homes, for benefit performances, At Valentines Day they have a singing Valentine Quartet which travels across the two-county area to perform for individuals. They also perform at Christmas celebrations and attend conventions where they compete against other chapters in upstate New York.
They embrace the district’s initiative “We Sing To Feed Them All” and has raised over $6,900 for the local Hornell area food pantries
If you are interested in barbershop style of singing and would like to know more about you are invited to attend a meeting on Monday nights. Call 585-593-8031 for information.