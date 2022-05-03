Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly contagious, fatal, flu-like disease of poultry, has been spreading across the state since February.
As of later April, New York has seen the disease in eight domestic flocks — one commercial, one of captive wild birds and the remainder being backyard flocks, according to Amy Barkley, livestock and beginning farm specialist for the Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program of the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
More than 10,000 birds have died or have been euthanized, Barkley said.
“These positives started in the eastern region of the state but have moved westward over the spring season,” she said. “Domestic bird positives have been confirmed in Dutchess, Fulton, Orleans, Monroe, Suffolk and Ulster counties. Wild bird positives have been identified in Cayuga, Seneca, Suffolk and Wayne counties.”
She said the most recent cases in domestic flocks in New York were identified in the first week of April.
New York Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball announced March 25 that the state is banning all live fowl shows and exhibitions to stop the potential spread of avian flu. This meant that fairs, public hatching events, fowl shows and other events like them would not be allowed until further notice.
On April 14, the ban was expanded to include all fowl auctions and other events where people can purchase, sell, swap or trade fowl. The reasoning behind this update was the same as the original notice from March: to limit the congregation of poultry from different farms and homesteads to reduce the spread of disease.
“At this time, the ban does not include individual farms selling poultry, farm supply stores, chicks being shipped into the state from hatcheries, poultry processors that operate under a 5A or USDA Exemption or live bird markets,” Barkley said.
While both bans are in place until further notice, the situation will be reevaluated at the end of May, she added.
In the meantime, it’s important that poultry owners remain on high alert for any unusual illness or deaths in their poultry flocks.
Symptoms including death without an apparent cause; lack of energy or appetite; a sudden drop in egg production or an increased number of eggs with malformed shells, swelling of the head, comb, eyelids, wattles, and hocks; purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs; nasal discharge, coughing, and sneezing; loss of coordination and diarrhea can all be symptoms of the virus.
Any suspicious illness can be reported to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets at (518) 457-3502 or the U.S. Department of Agriculture at (866) 536-7593.
“We understand that this is a challenging time, but together, we will get through it,” Barkley said. “If you are a flock owner or community member with questions, please reach out to your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office for assistance.”
Last week, a Colorado man reportedly tested positive for H5 bird flu in the first confirmed case of a human infected with the disease in the U.S.
The patient — an inmate at a state correctional facility — was involved in the culling of poultry with presumptive H5N1 bird flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The case was reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and confirmed by the CDC.
Health officials have tracked the health of more than 2,500 people with possible exposure to H5N1-infected birds, and the Colorado man is the only case reported in the U.S. It’s also only the second human case associated with this specific group of H5 viruses, which are currently predominant.
In December 2021 a person in the United Kingdom became the first known confirmed case of H5N1 infection, according to the CDC. The person was also asymptomatic and had direct contact with infected birds.