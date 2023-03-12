CUBA — As the snow fell outside, locks were falling inside at Cuba-Rushford schools to raise money for cancer research.
A total of 16 students and faculty participated for the fourth year in the annual Bald for Bucks event sponsored by the Leadership Class.
Eighth-grade math teacher David Volz said Friday’s event was the culmination of the school district’s year-long fundraiser supporting Roswell Park Cancer Research Center.
“Prior to today, we have raised over $6,000 just this year alone, with an eight-year total of over $56,000,” he said Friday.
Bald For Bucks brought the school’s eight-year total to more than $60,000.
Staff and students participated in the event at both the middle/high school under the direction of Volz and at the elementary school under the direction of elementary teacher Erica Quattrone. The event was held in both locations with five local cosmetology students from BOCES, led by their instructor Kim Waters, doing the cutting.
This is the third year BOCES students have helped with the event.
There were nine participants at the middle/high school and 16 participants at the elementary school who had their heads shaved or their hair cut.
Bald For Bucks in Cuba was organized by the Teen Leadership Class of 11 students, who have also organized events throughout the year to raise money for cancer research. Other fundraising activities conducted during the year included Pink the School in October, Candy Gram sales in December and February, a charity basketball game with local police vs. Cuba-Rushford staff, a basket raffle, 50-50 drawings, coin drive and a popsicle sales event at the Elementary School
“Leading up to the event, we sponsor a 'Cancer Awareness Color Week' by designating a different form of cancer for each day of the week," Volz said. "Staff dresses down in a specific color each day."
Monday was Gray Day for Brain Cancer, Tuesday was Blue Day for Colon Cancer, Wednesday was Green Day for Liver Cancer, Thursday was Orange Day for Leukemia, and Friday was Pink/Purple Day for Breast Cancer and all other forms of cancer.
Each day participants donated toward Bald for Bucks, Volz said.