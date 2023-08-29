OLEAN — Hot food and cool cars will mark the unofficial end of summer this weekend.
The Street Masters Car Club will host a Labor Day Weekend Backyard Cookout and Memorial Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the “backyard” at Good Times of Olean, East State Street. Admission to the event is free, with car show entrants to pay $10 to enter.
The event is the fulfillment of a request from Frank Jester, former president and co-founder of the Street Masters Car Club, prior to his passing in February, said his son, Adam. Frank’s wish for a celebratory gathering — rather than a traditional funeral — was the driver of scheduling this gathering.
The event will be held rain or shine, thanks to the amount of cover that side of the building provides. As of Monday, the National Weather Service predicted partly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 for Saturday.
It will also feature the charitable focus that was Jester’s hallmark his entire life, organizers said, with the net proceeds from the event to benefit the SPCA in Cattaraugus County and other local charities — continuing the Street Masters’ legacy of charitable endeavors spanning over four decades. Current Major Sponsors include Cornell Capital Holdings LLC, 3rd Base Bar & Grill, Grand Slam Grill, Bamboo Strategy Group, and Askey General Supply.
The event will feature food from several area food trucks — including The Lunch Bus, ZET’s Italian Ice, BK Donuts, and Red Horse Grill. Good Times’ Hammerback Bar will be serving adult beverages and soft drinks. Live musical performances for the day will be provided by area favorites Generations, and Those Guys.
Good Times’ lawn will be open for yard games including cornhole and yard pong. The venue’s popular volleyball courts will also be open. In addition, event goers will have the opportunity to enter into a variety of raffles, with prizes that include an overnight for two at Salvatore’s in Buffalo, and a Cutco knife set, among many other great items.
For more information, those interested may visit the Facebook event page by searching “Labor Day Weekend Backyard Cookout.”
Labor Day, a national holiday marking the impact of labor and the cultural end of summer, is the first Monday of September. In years past, large Labor Day events were held by the city’s trade unions and workers, but the city has not generally seen large Labor Day celebrations in recent decades.