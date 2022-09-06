Back to School Fair fills 120-plus backpacks

Community Back to School Fair Program, in partnership with Head Start and the Christ United Methodist Church, continues to help families each year with the compassionate support of volunteers. About 120 backpacks were filled this year.

OLEAN — Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start has helped fill more than 100 backpacks this summer through its partnership with Christ United Methodist Church and the Community’s Back to School Fair Program.

“This is the 15th year of the project, and another 122 filled backpacks were provided to Head Start and other partnering agencies in the community,” said Linda Cavalier, community member and coordinator of the project. “From the generous donations over the past 15 years, this program has helped over 2,500 children in our community. We are overjoyed to help families to feel prepared for another great school year.”

