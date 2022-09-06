Back to School Fair fills 120-plus backpacks

OLEAN — Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start has helped fill more than 100 backpacks this summer through its partnership with Christ United Methodist Church and the Community’s Back to School Fair Program.
“This is the 15th year of the project, and another 122 filled backpacks were provided to Head Start and other partnering agencies in the community,” said Linda Cavalier, community member and coordinator of the project. “From the generous donations over the past 15 years, this program has helped over 2,500 children in our community. We are overjoyed to help families to feel prepared for another great school year.”
The backpacks are packed full of everything a child might need for school, Cavalier said. Older children’s backpacks have even included calculators or other electronics. Younger children in a family who are not yet in school get something too so none of the children in the family are left out, she said.”
“We could not do any of this without the continued dedication and amazing support of our generous community,” Cavalier added. “I can’t tell you how proud we are of our volunteers and community partners. They play a critical role in helping hundreds of children to succeed, all while lessening the financial burden on the families.”
Sharon Snyder, Family & Community Engagement coordinator for Head Start, said in the last 10 years, 635 Head Start children and their siblings up to age 18 received a backpack from the project.
“Parents don’t necessarily have a choice when it comes to navigating out-of-pocket expenses for required school supplies,” Snyder said. “Those extra costs are over and above what parents will spend for back-to-school clothes, footwear and other necessary items needed for school.”
Head Start is a free federally funded child development program that has been providing services to qualified children for 57 years since 1965. Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start is the only program in our area accredited with the NAEYC in recognition of our quality early childhood program.
Head Start is currently recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for this school year for its full-day quality preschool and universal pre-kindergarten classrooms in Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties.
