Salman Rushdie

British author Salman Rushdie speaks as he presents his book "Quichotte" at the Volkstheater in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 16, 2019.

 Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Friends and fellow authors spoke out on Salman Rushdie's behalf during a rally Friday on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library, one week after he was attacked onstage at Chautauqua Institution and hospitalized with stab wounds. 

Rushdie's condition has improved, and, according to his literary agent, he has been removed from a ventilator.

