ST. BONAVENTURE — Franciscan Institute Publications at St. Bonaventure University has published a new book on economic reforms. 

Titled “The Virtuous Economy: Reforms in the Franciscan Tradition,” the book traces the history of economic models and their social consequences highlighting the values, opportunities and deficiencies of contemporary economic practices, along with a proposal for a new, more relational “virtuous economy.”

