Bradford Regional Medical Center is open and operating, but not to the degree that locals would like to see. The “Save Bradford Hospital” group will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss the community’s needs and desires.

BRADFORD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania licensing review in August painted a troubling picture of Bradford Regional Medical Center, pointing out issues that hospital officials say have since been corrected.

Pennsylvania Department of Health inspection results, available online, show an Aug. 15 inspection found at least six violations. Those violations ranged from failing to file notice with the state at least 60 days prior to adding a “Tele-Triage Pilot Program” with the emergency department, to improper use of physical restraint on a patient.

