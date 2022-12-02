(Editor’s Note: Now in its second iteration, the Laine Business Accelerator recently awarded $5,000 to nine Olean region businesses seeking to expand. Here are profiles of two from the 2022 LBA cohort.)
Sometimes, with patience and perseverance, dreams really do come true.
At least that’s the case for Laura Lamb and Chelsea Freeman, two doctors of audiology who had parallel dreams of moving back to the area and opening their own business to give back to the communities where they spent their youth and formative years.
“We both attended Nazareth College, and started off as speech pathology majors,” Lamb said. “Then, we were exposed to a passionate professor who taught a class in audiology — and our career paths were changed forever.”
Both Freeman and Lamb went separate ways before returning to the area to work for an existing audiology practice. In that time working together, the two began talking about their dreams — about opening an audiology practice that expanded the offerings available in the Olean and Wellsville areas.
“Our values and goals aligned perfectly,” Freeman said. “We wanted to open a service of comprehensive, specialized care in the community.”
For example, Freeman specializes in pediatric audiology care, “and there’s hardly any other audiologist specializing in it,” she said. “Up until now, parents had to drive to Buffalo or Rochester to get services — even something as simple as a quick repair of a hearing aid. Now, instead of hours on the road, it could be a quick, 10-minute or so appointment in our offices.”
Lamb works extensively with balance and dizziness issues, adding another layer of specialization to the business, Audiology Services of WNY, which will formally open January 1 at 610 Wayne Street and at 191 N. Main St. in Wellsville.
“This community is where we were raised,” Lamb said. “We know the people in our communities. We are committed to the area…we are not going to be up and leaving.”
“We are very, very committed to helping this area,” Freeman added.
The business’s involvement in the accelerator program came at the encouragement of a previous participant, Dr. Kryn McClain of Paragon.
“This experience has been remarkable,” Lamb said. “We very much appreciate the interaction with our fellow accelerator businesses. You go in with a problem you think is unique to your situation, and you find out your colleagues often have had the same situation and offer advice on how to address it.”
“We all started out as participants, became colleagues and then became friends,” Freeman said. “It’s been a very nurturing, educational experience.”
And one that helps build dreams and a new, expanded service to the community.
Raise the Bar Woodworks
Since his youth, Parker Bray has always been a hands-on kind of guy.
“I loved to work with my hands growing up, and I still do now,” said the St. Bonaventure student and the owner/founder of Raise the Bar Woodworks, a unique custom-design woodworking enterprise located in Strykersville. “I puttered around a lot, and I found I was pretty good at it. And” he added, laughing, “I still have all my fingers on both hands!”
Bray uses his weekends and time off from his academic studies to build his business and to continue a family legacy.
“My dad and I always had a project going, and my grandfather was an avid woodworker,” he said. “In fact, my granddad gave me all of his woodworking equipment, which was incredibly helpful.”
At first, he started out by doing work for people and businesses he knew, creating, for example, cutting boards and small signs. But, as time went on and he was able to add more technologies (most importantly CNC machines), he found himself doing work for people and business he didn’t know.
Where at first he worked in a barn measuring 40’ x 30’, he know utilizes a 40’ x 72’ barn, virtually doubling his workspace.
Bray applied to be in the Laine Business Accelerator in its first year but wasn’t selected as a finalist.
“In retrospect, I wasn’t quite ready,” he said. But he spent the next year honing his pitch and working with his Bonaventure faculty who “brought me under their wing” to further polish his presentation and was selected.
“The Accelerator experience has been unreal,” he said. “All of us in the cohort are learning how to help each other. We bounce ideas off of each other, and often, we bring a question to the cohort, and it turns out others have been through it so they can help guide us on how to overcome those situations.”
A marketing major at Bonaventure, Bray has been able to use his classroom learning and what he’s learned in the Accelerator program to help increase his business.
“My business has grown significantly over the past year,” he said, “but, also, I’m realizing, with the help of the Accelerator, how much more I might be able to do.”
(All nine selected businesses will be a part of the Laine Business Accelerator community showcase at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cutco Theatre on the SUNY Jamestown Community Campus in Olean. A reception will follow at The Hub at Laine Place at 301 N. Union St. For more information, visit LaineBusinessAccelerator.com.)