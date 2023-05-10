OLEAN — A new firm on Wayne Street hopes to help the area hear and balance better.
With local business and civic leaders, family and friends in attendance, Dr. Laura Lamb and Dr. Chelsea Freeman cut the ribbon on Audiology Services of Western New York, 610 Wayne St., Suite 2, on Wednesday afternoon.
“It feels great,” said Lamb. “Accomplished,” said Freeman, “because it’s been a long road to get here.”
The ribbon cutting came about a year to the day from when the pair joined forces to open a new practice.
“We were employed together and we’re both from the area. We went to the same undergrad program, even though we were a few years apart, the same professor influenced us,” Freeman said.
Lamb and Freeman graduated with undergraduate degrees from Nazareth College, with Lamb earning her doctorate in audiology at the University at Buffalo, and Freeman receiving her doctorate at Arizona State University.
After deciding to go into business together, they purchased Integrated Family Hearing practices in Olean and Wellsville and began working on opening a storefront in Olean.
“All the hard work is paying off,” Lamb said.
The firm was a recipient of the second round of the Laine Business Accelerator through Olean Business Development Corp., a 13-week program helping small businesses work on business plans, marketing and other efforts with the help of experts, interns, and other participating businesses. At the end of the course, in December, each firm presented itself to the public in a showcase at Jamestown Community College’s Cutco Theater and received $5,000 in assistance from the program.
“It’s been a team in the community, for sure,” Freeman said, thanking the accelerator staff and participants, as well as patients who came with them to establish the firm.
Currently, the firm consists of Lamb, Freeman and a front desk staff member, but they said they look to expand as necessary to meet the needs of the community.
Along with a commitment to the community, the duo note an emphasis on specialty services, “things you typically have to travel a long distance for,” Freeman said. Lamb focusing on balance issues and Freeman specializing in pediatrics.
The firm accepts many of the common insurance policies in the area, and Freeman noted all major carriers will be accepted in short order.