PORTVILLE — For three days next week, Portville will be the center of the antique tool universe for many collectors.
Much of the unique collection of antique tools acquired over decades by Dan and Myrna Coleman of Portville is being auctioned, along with other antiques the couple lovingly collected. The auction is set for Thursday, Friday and June 10.
After her husband died in 2021, Myrna Coleman decided to begin auctioning off part of the couple’s collection of levels and other antique tools — some of which are worth thousands of dollars to collectors.
Since live auctions were prohibited in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gregg Carter of United Auctions and Antique Purchasing of Allegany began helping Myrna prepare tools for auction by a well-known Indiana firm, Chupp Auctions. They have held 10 tool auctions so far and more than half of their collection of levels of more than 3,000. Since the entire Dan and Myrna Coleman Collection collection was all of good quality. The collection of levels are valued from $30 to as much as $30,000 for the rarest one.
“Dan liked levels in particular,” Myrna said during a tour Friday of the original museum built behind their Pleasant Acres Drive home and one built about seven years ago. “Some are hard to find and others are rare,” she said. Some of the levels are only 6 inches long, while others are 6 feet or more. The rarest is a prototype level.
“He also loved anvils, he loved bells and we both loved hammers. I liked routers. There are 22 different types. I like tool boxes, too.” Myrna said she also liked collecting rulers and tape measures — many of which are very artistic.
“Some of these tools are works of art,” Carter added.
Both Myrna and her husband liked the craftsmanship that went into making many of the tools.
The Colemans’ love for collecting tools grew out of their work in the oil business, in which they researched properties and knocked on doors looking to buy mineral rights.
Many of the people they met in the oil business were members of tool clubs and the Colemans traveled as far south as Georgia and as far west as South Dakota. They joined clubs as they moved around and developed many friendships.
Now, Myrna wants to see the tools and other antiques that include pottery, advertising signs, teapots, figurines, early Rogers statues, oriental rugs, firemen’s and railroad collectibles, bells, anvils and many other items go to people like she and her late husband who appreciate them.
There are 1,500 lots that will be auctioned off over the three days starting at 9 a.m. Thursday with an uncatalogued tool auction. Some lots contain more than one item. At 3 p.m., an uncatalogued antique collectibles auction will begin.
Friday morning will begin with a one-hour question of uncatalogued antique and user tools. At 10 a.m., 500 lots of cataloged fine antique tools will begin. Online bidding will be available for some of the auction.
June 10’s auction starts at 9 a.m. with antique country store items, advertising and displays, collectibles, furnishings and glassware.
Carter said, “In its entirety, no one has disputed that this is the largest antique tool collection in the country.”
Myrna remembers where they purchased most items, although not always when. Dan would research new purchases, clean them up if needed and catalog them.
That made Carter’s job much easier in preparing the catalog for the upcoming auction.
Still, it’s a big job and he is getting help from Chupp Auctions and R.G. Mason Auctions of Fillmore. Each auctioneer has a distinctive chant.
Live online bidding will be through AuctionZip. Thousands of photos of the items to be auctioned are on AuctionZip under United Auctions #1731.
The items will be displayed and auctioned under two big tents set up in the backyard of the Coleman residence.
Most area residents are unaware of the Coleman Collection or that they collected thousands of antique tools.
“We want local people to come out and appreciate this collection of antiques,” Carter said. Some people are flying in from as far away as Texas, while other bidders will be watching it live and making their bids online.
“This is the best of the best,” Carter continued. It’s not everything, though. Chupp Auctions will handle a final auction next year including the approximately 1,800 remaining levels in the collection.
Most of the people who have seen the collection are friends the Colemans met collecting tools and from their many tool clubs.
“It’s fun to show people who also love what you do,” Myrna said.
“We had a lot of fun collecting this and made a lot of good friends,” said Myrna, who still has “a lot of good memories” of collecting with her husband.