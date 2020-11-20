OLEAN — For a number of years, attorney Bradley Stevens had been asked by his family to move back to Olean.
This past summer, Stevens took his family up on the request when he accepted an invitation to join the Palumbo & Bertrand P.A. law firm as a partner at 481 N. Union St.
Born and raised in Olean, Stevens attended and graduated from Archbishop Walsh Academy in 2004. In the years that followed, he attended and graduated from Elmira College in 2008, and returned to the area to attend St. Bonaventure University where earned his MBA in 2009.
He then attended Albany Law School, where he graduated in 2013. He practiced law in the Albany area, as well at the Buffalo firm of Goldberg Segalla, collectively for six years before returning to Olean.
Stevens said he knew his law partner, Brian Palumbo, from their school days at Archbishop Walsh.
“He was a senior when I was a freshman,” Stevens said of Palumbo. “We were both there at the same time, and now we’re back together here.”
Stevens said his parents, John Stevens, who works at St. Bonaventure, and Deb Stevens, a retired nurse, live in the community. His sister, Brittany Stevens, who also resides in the community and owns and operates the Neighborhood School of Dance, is the family member who was always “bugging” him to come back home.
Stevens said that it was by chance last summer that when he was in the Olean area, he met on a social basis with Palumbo through his sister. He struck up a conversation with his old friend, learned there was an opportunity at the firm and decided to accept it.
“I signed up for it, and it’s been great ever since,” he added. “It’s been nice being back in the area. I started here about the end of August.”
He said his family is happy he’s back home and he’s happy, too, because he can “get a beef on weck whenever I want” at local restaurants.
Stevens said it has also been nice to see that “there are some people in my generation who either have stayed, or came back … it’s good to be here and develop my side of our practice and client base.
“I do a lot of civil litigation, we have some business with real estate litigation and employment law, whether it’s reviewing contracts or claims there,” he continued. “We also do education law, as well, by looking over contracts.That’s stuff I brought to the firm here.”
He noted his partners, Palumbo and Elizabeth Bertrand, provide services in real estate and estate planning.
“It’s actually been a very good compliment (to the firm), I’ve been able to develop my litigation base a lot quicker than I thought I would,” he added. “It’s been going very well in the last few months. I can’t wait to see what the next few years will hold.”
In addition to his parents and sister, Stevens, who lives in Olean, is the father of a 4-year-old daughter, Jaelyn.