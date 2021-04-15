AT&T has added new cellular sites for first responder wireless communications in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties through an expansion of the FirstNet network.
These new sites are giving first responders on FirstNet — America’s public safety network — access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data, said Benjamin Roberts of AT&T Public Affairs.
Chris Baker, Cattaraugus County director of Emergency Services, said the county office has used FirstNet since it first became available to agencies and first responders in the area a few years ago.
A FirstNet SIM card, which is available for the mobile devices covered by AT&T service provides priority service in times of high usage including data transfer, Baker explained. It can also be used as a mobile hotspot to link other devices to the internet.
FirstNet was a high-speed broadband platform built to connect first responders and the public safety community
It was built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority — an independent agency within the federal government.
“It’s a great idea,” Baker said of the FirstNet service. “They have been pushing it out into new areas.”
New FirstNet purpose-built cell sites in Cattaraugus County will serve Freedom, Sandusky, Camp Scouthaven, Crystal Lake, the Five Mile Road corridor, County Road 19 between Humphrey and Allegany, past Allegany-Limestone Central School, McClure Hollow, Pumpkin Hollow, Slocum Hollow, Smith Hollow, Wing Hollow and the Five Mile Road corridor to the east.
“In addition, we’ve added two new cell sites to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service, Roberts said. “Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.”
The new cell sites will serve the hamlets of Lime Lake and Machias, Lucky Lakes, McKinstry Creek, the Route 16, and County Roads 20, 36 and 70 corridors, the town of Dayton as well as Route 62 between Gowanda and Leon through Dayton, Route 353 between Dayton and New Albion through the hamlet of Wesley, the South Dayton Airport and the town of Perrysburg.
“We’ve added new FirstNet purpose-built cell sites in Allegany County that serve the hamlet of Rushford, the Rushford Town Hall, the Rushford Central School, Rushford Lake and all the homes and camps surrounding the lake, the Route 243 corridor, Swain, Swain Ski Resort, the Route 24 and 70 corridors and the Canaseraga Creek,” Roberts said.
Unlike commercial networks, FirstNet provides real, dedicated mobile broadband for first responders when needed. The FirstNet build is guided by direct feedback from state and local public safety officials. This helps ensure Empire State first responders connect to the critical information they need — every day and in every emergency.
From 2017 to 2019, AT&T invested nearly $1.6 billion in its New York wireless and wired networks, actively extending the reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they need.
The FirstNet sites were built using Band 14 spectrum as well as AT&T’s commercial spectrum. Band 14 is nationwide, high quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.
In an emergency, this band can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers.
Roberts said the new infrastructure will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in Allegany County.