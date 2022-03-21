BOLIVAR — In February, students at Bolivar-Richburg Elementary School participated in the Kids Heart Challenge, raising more than $13,000 for the American Heart Association.
The total amount raised was revealed to students and staff at an assembly on March 10. To celebrate their hard work, the top fundraiser from each grade level (in kindergarten through the fifth grade) was given the opportunity to put a pie in the face of a teacher of their choice.
The schoolwide top fundraiser, Zoey Galayda, earned the right to “slime” her physical education teacher Mr. Pettit.
The Kids Heart Challenge is co-sponsored by the American Heart Association and SHAPE America (Society of Health and Physical Educators). The challenge encourages heart-healthy behavior as students pledge to be more physically active, drink more water and be kind to others. Dollars raised through the program will fund research, programs, and education to fight heart disease and stroke.
The top three classrooms that raised the most funds also received an award. Mrs. Ferris’ fourth-grade class earned top honors by raising $1,818.
The students were given a charge to raise over $10,000 during the challenge. Since they exceed that amount, several faculty and staff members colored their hair to show their support of the students reaching their goal.
In conjunction with US Games, the Bolivar-Richburg district earned more than $800 in equipment for physical education classes.
“I am more than impressed with what the students of Bolivar-Richburg Central School raised during this year's Kids Heart Challenge,” elementary principal Megan Duke said. “Not only do these funds go to a great cause, but I am thankful for the benefits it provides our physical education department.
"A very special thank you to Mrs. Auman, who year after year, takes on organizing this event," Duke said. "Another successful year is directly related to her efforts, which includes a lot of time spent outside of her regular duties.”