PLATTSBURGH (TNS) — Until early last week, Vive Shelter in Buffalo was full to bursting. Many of its residents are families preparing to seek asylum in Canada; pre-pandemic, they would stay in New York for a matter of days before heading north.
But Canada shifted its rules for asylum seekers in March 2020, leaving many refugees in limbo for over a year along New York’s border, well after vaccinated tourists could resume travel.
Many of those who tried to cross found themselves directed back to the U.S. to wait, or sent to detention facilities in New York.
Vive director Matt Tice was already housing people in three overflow rooms, including the shelter’s chapel, when he walked into a commotion-filled building on Nov. 22. The news had preceded him: Canadian officials were no longer directing asylum seekers back to the U.S. if they entered Quebec at Roxham, a well-known irregular crossing point along a country road in Champlain.
”On that Monday, the building was literally buzzing. They heard about it, and they started telling each other,” Tice said. Since then, “about a third of the building left for Canada.”
With news about the omicron coronavirus variant limiting global travel, Tice said many families were nervous that the shift could be short-lived — “folks are all afraid that they’re going to change their minds,” he said.
”The asylum prohibition was always intended to be temporary,” said Sabrina Williams, a spokesperson for Canada’s immigration agency.
Williams added that the Canadian government encourages asylum claimants to enter Canada at a “designated port of entry,” which — despite its now-worldwide fame — Roxham Road is not.
But for many refugees who pass through New York, an official port is not an option: the binational Safe Third Country Agreement means that unless they fit an exception, people who enter the U.S. before reaching Canada are barred from claiming asylum in the northern country.
Walking across the border at Roxham Road emerged as a popular alternative for many people to maintain their right to claim asylum in Canada: the 2004 treaty does not apply to “irregular” crossings.
When the pandemic first hit, the number of people detained by police for crossing irregularly plummeted, from 955 in March 2020, to only 6 in April: Canadian leaders had announced that due to the pandemic, authorities would direct such crossers back to the U.S. until health precautions shifted.
In spite of the change, according to the nonprofits supporting migrants in Plattsburgh and Champlain, a few people continued to head north via Roxham Road each month throughout the pandemic, only to get sent back to New York; many others opted to stay in the U.S. and wait to cross when the policy changed.
That balance began to shift in the summer due to a combination of misinformation — asylum seekers thinking Canada opening to tourists also applied to Roxham — and news of a gradual strategy by the Canadian government to call back crossers who were turned away earlier in the pandemic.
While authorities have not released the number of asylum claimants intercepted by police in November, advocates think there has already been a surge.
”It’s been rather crazy,” said Diane Noiseux, who offers temporary support to families stranded in Plattsburgh while attempting to claim asylum in Canada, through funding from New York’s Office of New Americans. She works out of the local office of the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO), but spends most of her days running around town to greet, house and feed each newcomer.
After vaccinated tourists from any country were allowed to visit Canada again starting Sept. 7, the number of people that ended up in the small city thinking they could cross at Roxham Road became overwhelming.
”August wasn’t too bad; it’s September that really took a toll. We had like 108 families,” Noiseux said.
One day in late September, Noiseux had set up camp — as she often does — in the lobby of the local La Quinta hotel, where JCEO houses families who need a place to stay for a couple of nights.
Alongside volunteers from the humanitarian group Plattsburgh Cares and a pastor from a local congregation, she helped four families move out of Plattsburgh to Vive and elsewhere, to places where they could wait for Canada’s pandemic restrictions to lift, while doing “intake” — explaining the situation — for two newcomers.
Jose and his family of four were among those on their way out. The father asked to be referred to by his first name due to threats to his family in Colombia. Given stories from other migrants, Jose had resigned himself to a lengthy wait after crossing at Roxham Road and getting directed back. His 13-year-old son even started school in the U.S.
”The people we met in Plattsburgh, they’d been waiting eight months, seven months some of them, I thought we would have the same experience,” Jose said. “But they called us back only a month and a half later. It was such a relief, we could relax. Before that you have no north star, you don’t know where you belonged.”