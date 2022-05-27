OLEAN — As preparations for Olean’s upcoming Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament are nearing completion, its organizers are appealing for an assist.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is in need of volunteers to ensure this year’s Macker is again a big success for the community.
Olean’s 2022 tournament is scheduled from June 10-12 in the city’s downtown along Delaware Avenue and North Barry Streets. Actual tournament play starts on June 11.
Running the weekend-long tournament is no small job, and many helping hands are needed.
“As with every year Olean has hosted a Macker, the tournament's success depends largely on a strong base of volunteers willing to donate time to the event. There’s plenty of volunteering opportunities at the upcoming tourney,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC member services director.
Meme Yanetsko, GOACC COO, added, “This year, school's in session; we need to look to our large employers for volunteers as some of the prep work is done during the day."
The GOACC board and the Macker event committee decided after Macker 2019 to move its next year’s tournaments to June. Both 2020 and 2021 were rescheduled to later in the year, with 2020 not even happening.
“The committee obviously knew going into June that there will be a little chaos with set up, layout and possibly team count. Jamestown had done their Macker in the beginning of June for years — we hope to present a great event but just two months earlier,” Yanetsko said.
Volunteers play a crucial role in the Macker tournament, assisting with nearly every element of the event, Dreher added.
“Simply put, the Chamber and its staff cannot put on this tournament alone — it requires a community effort, and we’re hoping volunteers will turn out in force to help make this year’s Macker the success we know it can be for Olean.
Specifically, the Chamber could use volunteers to help with setup and break down of the courts and baskets, refreshment delivery, registration, refereeing, timekeeping and scorekeeping. Those interested in volunteering should call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email meme@oleanny.com.
You can also visit online to https://bit.ly/3lPAQV7 where the Chamber has created a sign up genius page with hours/duties and more information.
The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament started in Lowell, Mich., in 1974 when founder Scott McNeal held a three-on-three basketball game with friends in his parent’s driveway. In the four decades that followed, the tournament grew from the McNeal’s driveway to become a major event held in communities across the country.