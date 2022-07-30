It’s estimated that the universe began 13.8 billion years ago; earth began 4.5 billion years ago; butterflies began 200 million years ago; birds began 60 million years ago; Homo Sapien (from the Latin “wise man”) began 350,000 years ago and the last ice age in North America began 75,000 years ago.
And — depending on which historian you read — the industrial revolution began 250 years ago.
Since the start of the industrial revolution, almost 50 species of birds have become extinct, and that’s to say nothing of the fish, plants, mammals and insects that have also disappeared in that period of time. Of those 50 species of birds, at least 10 were North American species, including the Bachman’s warbler (extinct 1988), dusky seaside sparrow (extinct 1987), Eskimo curlew (extinct 1963), American ivory-billed woodpecker (extinct 1944), heath hen (extinct 1932) and the passenger pigeon (extinct 1914).
That’s at least nine species of North American birds that were extirpated in my and my parents’ lifetimes.
Admittedly, some people are unaffected by these numbers and it could be argued that if “wise man” Homo Sapien had been bothered by extinctions, there would have been no “progress” since most extinctions caused by Homo Sapien have taken place during the last 200 years, which coincides with a period of great progress in the West.
But for others, the awareness that our progress has come at the expense of other living creatures that have taken millions of years to evolve and only decades to disappear forever brings great sadness. But from that sadness can spring motivation and for me the fact that at least three North American birds have disappeared during my lifetime propels me to spend all of my free time sweating it out on my small patch of property in Ischua, trying to encourage native species of plants and animals — including the monarch butterfly.
Even before the recent announcement from The International Union for Conservation of Nature that the monarch butterfly had been listed as endangered, I was digging up and cutting down wild parsnip that has been infiltrating my milkweed patch.
It says something about Homo Sapien’s idea of progress that we label a native plant species that is essential to the survival of a native butterfly as a “weed.” I have to wonder whether the monarch would be threatened if we had given milkweed a loftier name or had found that it had commercial value. In any case, the definition of a “weed” is something considered undesirable or troublesome. By that definition, the real weeds are the ones that were introduced into North America that are crowding out native species.
Two of the worst on my property are wild parsnip and multiflora rose.
To be fair, I was reminded recently by John MacRoy that wild parsnip has value to some butterflies as a food source. I saw John at his exhibition at the Olean Public Library where he was showing butterfly images and specimens that he had collected over a lifetime. Truth be told, I can confidently name less than a handful of the hundreds of species of butterfly, but John has spent a lifetime studying, photographing and collecting them from all over the world and he informed me that swallowtail butterflies use the wild parsnip flower as a food source.
And while I respect John’s opinion as an expert, the fact remains that if you drive anywhere in Cattaraugus County you’ll see wild parsnip growing in areas that had been milkweed or goldenrod only a few years ago. It’s instantly recognizable by its yellow flower that some people say resembles Queen Anne’s lace.
And just as multiflora rose has lethal thorns to protect it from being easily pulled up, wild parsnip has toxic sap that burns the skin if the stem is broken and the sap gets on the skin. Although it’s not as dangerous as giant hogweed, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website warns “DON’T TOUCH THIS PLANT!” That hasn’t stopped me, but I’ve researched how to get rid of the plant safely — or at least how to discourage it from spreading.
While talking to John he told me that each butterfly has its own plant that it uses for purposes of reproduction. In the case of the monarch butterfly, that plant is milkweed, so it stands to reason that as milkweed is cut, plowed under, built over or otherwise destroyed, so is the monarch butterfly.
Like all butterflies, the monarch has four life phases and in a hot summer like we’ve been having they can go through all four in under a month.
The adult female begins the process by laying 300 to 500 eggs on the underside of a milkweed leaf. In a week or less, the egg hatches into the larvae — what we call a caterpillar — and at that point in its life cycle the only food source that the caterpillar has is the milkweed leaf. Without milkweed, the caterpillar cannot develop and dies.
Even though the female lays up to 500 eggs, many are lost to predation, weather extremes and parasites, so it’s estimated that only one in 10 of the eggs survive to become a caterpillar.
Once the caterpillar has fully developed the real challenge begins as it must find a horizontal surface to hang from while it spins a silk cocoon to encase itself in. The cocoon could be on the milkweed plant or it could be on a nearby branch of a tree or on a manmade structure such as an overhanging eve, fence railing or garden statue. The period of pupation — the stage where the caterpillar wraps itself in silk — takes up to two weeks and that’s when the caterpillar emerges from the silk cocoon as a full grown monarch butterfly.
It takes three generations of monarch butterflies to migrate from Mexico, where they spend the winter, to our area here, where they spend the summer. Each generation moving north only lives for about two months. But the monarch butterflies that are hatched here, may live four times longer than their parents and grandparents and they’re the ones that fly back to Florida or Mexico to spend the winter and start the process over.
The fact is, the monarch butterflies that emerge from their cocoon on my property will probably see more of the country in their lifetime than I will.
American naturalist William Beebe, who died in 1962, was quoted as saying: “When the last individual of a race of living things breathes no more, another heaven and another earth must pass before such a one can be again.” Personally, I don’t want to have to wait another 4.5 billion years to appreciate the majesty of a monarch butterfly, so I’ll continue to protect my milkweed patch and hopefully others will, too.
