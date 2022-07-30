Monarch butterfly

Monarch butterfly

 Jeffrey Reed

It’s estimated that the universe began 13.8 billion years ago; earth began 4.5 billion years ago; butterflies began 200 million years ago; birds began 60 million years ago; Homo Sapien (from the Latin “wise man”) began 350,000 years ago and the last ice age in North America began 75,000 years ago.

And — depending on which historian you read — the industrial revolution began 250 years ago.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social