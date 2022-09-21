ASC student at National Junior Dairy Show

Alfred State student Hope Avedisian with her heifer Fortune.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — First-year Alfred State agriculture student Hope Avedisian of Hilton and her heifer Fortune finished eighth at the National Junior Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pa.

Fortune was purchased at the Alfred State Spring Fling Consignment Sale in April. The sale, organized by the ASC Cal Club, find consignors and buyers while managing the washing, clipping, marketing, and taking care of the animals before the sale.

 

