ALFRED — Alfred State College Police Academy organizers have announced the dates for the 2021 session and are introducing a new fitness program to help recruits get in shape before the first phase kicks off in May.
The first phase of the 2021 academy will take place from May 12 through Aug. 20, with the second phase running from Aug. 23 through Sept. 17.
In the first phase, recruits learn about the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, DWI detection, essential response to calls for service and investigative services, and much more. Phase two covers qualification courses and requires recruits to have been hired by a police agency.
Scott Richardson, session director and chief of the University Police Department at Alfred State, said the academy is constantly adapting and evolving. He noted that the police academy’s Advisory Committee, which includes law enforcement officials throughout Allegany, Steuben, Livingston, and Monroe counties, meets regularly to discuss current trends in law enforcement, what they are seeking in their police officers, and ways to improve the academy.
“We meet with every recruit and every instructor at the conclusion of our academy and conduct a debrief — what went well, what do we need to improve on,” Richardson said. “This allows us to make changes so that we will be the academy of choice for law enforcement departments across the state."
Organizers will implement changes for the upcoming academy in May 2021, Richardson said. This includes adding courses with an emphasis on community policing, procedural justice, fair and impartial policing and duty to intercede to name a few.
“Our plan is to look into a virtual reality training system, which will allow us to go from the classroom right into the hands-on application of the subject matter,” Richardson said. “This system will also allow us to train other police departments, as well."
ASC Police Academy organizers say they recognize this is a difficult time to recruit people into law enforcement careers with the current unrest over law enforcement.
But Wendy Dresser-Recktenwald, Alfred State’s chief of staff, said they are “embracing the dividedness about law enforcement and talking about how to lead the new generation of police officers who will be a compassionate part of the solution.”
Dresser-Recktenwald also noted that each action organizers take is strategic and every change made will make the Alfred State Police Academy a leader among law enforcement academies.
To make sure that recruits are in top physical condition when the next session begins, the Alfred State Police Academy is partnering with the Hornell YMCA on a new P-Fit program. Set to kick off Jan. 26, this program will be another tool to help cadets be successful in the Alfred State academy.
The P-FIT program will be open to current law enforcement officers, as well, Dresser-Recktenwald said.
“Hopefully it will be a service they continue to use as they progress with their career,” she said. “The academy requires a level of physical fitness to succeed, and the P-Fit program is a concerted effort to help support that prior to attending the academy.”
Richardson noted that the program will also include sections on nutrition and stress relief to assist with their overall health and wellness.
“We want to offer everything we can to make our recruits successful as they fulfill their dreams of becoming police officers,” he said.
The cost of the academy is $5,000 and the cost of the P-Fit program is $550. Police academy recruits who enroll in the P-Fit program will be able to deduct the cost of the fitness program from the overall cost of the academy and will also receive a reduced YMCA membership.
Additionally, on-campus housing is available at a discounted price of $50 per week.
Alfred State is accepting donations to support the Police Academy Scholarship Fund. To donate, visit www.AlfredState.edu/Give, select “give,” and then choose to restrict funds to the “ASC Police Academy Scholarship Fund.”
For more information and to apply to the academy, contact CCET at CCET@AlfredState.edu or Tammy Edwards at (607) 587-4017.