ALFRED — After a hiatus due to the pandemic, April 30 will mark the return of Hot Dog Day.
Both Saxons and Pioneers are ready to celebrate — this year, Alfred University will be the location for the festival and as always, both AU and Alfred State College will host activities.
“This is a tremendous celebration for both of our institutions in Alfred,” stated ASC President Dr. Steven Mauro. “Alumni are quick to remember how much they enjoyed their time in ‘happy valley’ with events in our community like Hot Dog Day and numerous examples of meeting their spouse when they attended two different schools on either side of Main Street. This spring tradition brings the community together and benefits non-profit causes.”
The spirit of community pride and unity is not limited to just one day in Alfred.
The weekend kicks off with Alfred State also returning as the host for the local 2022 Special Olympics on April 29. Opening ceremonies start at 9:45 a.m. at Pioneer Stadium. College students and the community are invited to cheer on these amazing athletes.
On the morning of April 30, the college farm hosts a Pioneer Showmanship event for Agriculture and Vet Tech students to see who’s dog-gone best at grooming and leading all kinds of animals.
At noon Saturday, a parade down Main Street will honor Hot Dog Day event founders Mark O’Meara and Eric Vaughn. Volunteers will sell hot dogs with proceeds to local charities and festival vendors will be spread across Allen Way. AU is also hosting live music and an evening concert featuring Fitz and the Tantrums. The nationally known performers will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. for this ticketed event.
Saturday celebrations at Alfred State include a Spring Carnival outside Pioneer Stadium with rides from 3 – 8 p.m. Attractions include chair swings, Ferris Wheel, giant slide, round up and spinner rides.
The atmosphere is sure to be energized that afternoon with softball and baseball doubleheaders scheduled at the adjacent athletic fields. There’s also a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Alfred State’s new multi-purpose outdoor courts that opened this year.
Carnival games will be $1 per ticket or a pack of five tickets for $4. ASC will offer carnival favorites such as funnel cakes, fried dough, snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy for a small charge.
Food vendors will accept cards and/or cash for Santillo’s, Biggies Burrito’s, Pioneer Stadium Concessions, and the ACES food truck known as the Feast Beast.
The village of Alfred, Alfred University and Alfred State have all collaborated throughout the pandemic to coordinate response for the benefit of the entire community. As leaders continue to evaluate and adapt to changing conditions, fortunately, this long-established outdoor event can proceed this year.
“This will be my first Hot Dog Day as the new president at ASC, and I already know just how important this tradition is to alumni, faculty, and staff. It will also be a big part of cherished memories for our current students,” said Mauro.
With carnival activities, costumed pets, live music, and fundraising, photos capture the fun from 2018 when Alfred State last hosted the festival. After leaving the previous Main Street location in 2014, both campuses have hosted activities in celebration of Hot Dog Day with the exceptions of COVID-forced restrictions.
More information at AUconnect.alfred.edu/organization/HDD.