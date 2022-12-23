Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins

New York Senator Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

 New York State Senate photo

ALBANY (TNS) — As state lawmakers voted Thursday to boost their own pay during a special legislative session, their staff members — often deemed the backbone of the legislative process — were in Albany bearing witness.

But none of the lawmakers gave voice during their debates on the measure to the simmering discontent that has emerged among legislative staffers, who say they work in often grueling conditions.

