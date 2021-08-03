Arts council to teach puppet-making for kids

OLEAN — Children ages seven and older will bring their creative imaginations alive in an exciting Puppet-Making class offered by the Tri-County Arts Council.
The class will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 110 W. State St. All art materials are included. Cost is $25 per child.
In the class, taught by Jennifer Wolbert, the children will learn the techniques of using a variety of materials including googly eyes, cardboard boxes, tubes, tissue and gift wrap to transform ordinary items into extraordinary expressions of their favorite puppet friends.
Sign-up for the puppet-making class is on the arts council website: www.myartscouncil.net/current-classes.
For information, call or text Allison Braun, Education Coordinator, at (716) 508-0404 or email artscouncilallison@gmail.com.