Arts Council holding small works show in coming months

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council announces “A Little Something,” a members’ small works show, will run Nov. 19 through Jan. 22, 2022, at the Tri-County Arts Council Gallery at 110 W. State St.

“Last year we had 87 pieces from a wide variety of artists. It was a hugely successful show so we are doing it again,” said Sean Huntington, exhibition coordinator. “This gives artists in the region a chance to show in the beautiful TCAC Gallery.”

Work must be under 12-by-12 inches for two-dimensional and under 12-by-12-by-12 inches for three-dimensional work. All mediums accepted including paintings, drawing, pottery and glass.

All entrants must be a Tri-County Arts Council member, which is $20 and can be paid at the time of drop off. Entry deadline is Nov. 12.

“Everyone is welcome. Last year we had everyone from internationally recognized artists to hobby painters showing their work in public for the first time and everyone in between,” Huntington said. “I hope artists in the community take advantage of this awesome opportunity to show at the Tri-County Arts Council.”

For full guidelines, visit www.myartscouncil.net/gallery; stop by the Tri-County Arts Council Gallery from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, or Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; or contact Huntington at (716) 372-7455 or sdhuntington@gmail.com.