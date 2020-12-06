Public officials participated in a virtual information meeting with Armstrong Cable representatives last week on progress in installing fiber optic cable to areas in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties without broadband access.
Shawn Begaj, Armstrong vice president for regulatory policy and interconnection, said the project had been delayed over negotiations to reduce state Department of Transportation permit fees and with National Grid over pole replacement policy.
The pandemic has also added to delays, he said.
Armstrong was able to reduce the DOT fee from $67,000 a mile to $13,000, which will mean more funding available to continue to expand fiber optic cable, Begaj said. Armstrong is installing 4,000 miles of fiber optic cable to 43,000 homes in five counties including Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. That is 16,000 more homes than in the census tracts Armstrong was awarded.
Begaj said some parts of the system in Allegany County are up and running while installation and hook-ups continue. Site will begin on the Cuba hub next week and installations could start by the end of January.
Other hubs where cable will be installed and hookups will be offered include Portville, Franklinville and Delevan in Cattaraugus County as Armstrong moves from east to west in its buildout. Armstrong also plans hubs for systems in West Valley, Salamanca, Allegany, South Valley, South Dayton and Randolph.
Begaj said that while much of the work in Cattaraugus County will be done in 2021, there will still be parts in the western part of the county from Randolph to South Dayton that won’t be completed until 2022.
Crews are capable of installing between 6 and 10 miles of cable from a hub each week.
The target dates, he said, are on the website armstrongny.com. Put your address in the box and it will show you where you are in the system, Begaj said.
Begaj thanked Cattaraugus County officials including Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism for their assistance in bringing the issue of excessive state permit fees and the National Grid issue over pole replacement to light.
“We wouldn’t be as far along without Cattaraugus County’s help,” Begaj said. Some of the expansion may include federal funding from the CARES Act for pandemic relief.
Armstrong has installed 2,000 miles of fiber optic cable over the past 1½ years. They are ready to break over the Cattaraugus-Allegany county line.
Cattaraugus County legislator Don Benson of Allegany asked why places like St. Bonaventure and the Allegany-Limestone Central School District weren’t included. Begaj replied the NY Broadband initiative is to expand broadband services, not offer competition. He also told Benson the cable would extend down South Nine Mile Road.
Ellicottville Central School Superintendent Bob Miller asked about service to Humphrey, where several families with children who need to use computers for remote learning. “The kids are on an island,” he said. “They can’t get cell service or internet.”
Begaj said Armstrong is in an accelerated mode because it realizes COVID-19 has made everything so much worse.
Armstrong specializes in providing broadband service in areas with around 10 homes per mile, but some hubs have only one or two per mile, Begaj said. Armstrong plans to offer service up to 1,000 feet past the census block boundaries the company was assigned. That could add another 4,500 hookups in Cattaraugus County.
Asked about progress in northern Allegany County by County Legislator Judy Hopkins, Begaj said 4,500 locations are on live cable which is ready to go. The Armstrong marketing department reaches out with mailings and phone calls to residents when installation is available.
“Go to the website and watch for an area to turn green (from yellow), Begaj said.