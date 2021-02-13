OLEAN — After a Florida water plant was cyber attacked this past week, local water departments note they have been preparing for such attacks for years.
On Monday, it was reported someone accessed the computers controlling the water treatment plant in Oldsmar, Fla., a suburb of Tampa, using the water system’s TeamViewer remote access software.
Officials reported the unauthorized user temporarily increased the level of sodium hydroxide, or lye — used to control acidity and remove metals from the water — from 100 parts per million to 11,000 parts per million. Lye, the active ingredient in most drain cleaners, can cause serious illness or even death in higher concentrations.
Officials reported the concentration set by the unauthorized user may have led to skin irritation and damaged metal water pipes had they not been corrected within minutes of the change.
In Olean, city Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring said he has followed the Florida case closely.
“It’s wild,” he said. “Luckily, it wasn’t worse than it was.”
Ring noted that when it comes to threats against water systems, “It’s always a fear.”
City government has previously been the subject of cyberattacks. In 2020, a ransomware attack — when a hacker locks out users and demands a ransom to return the system to normal — crippled city operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While other departments were hit worse, the DPW did see effects.
“We lost some information in that data breach — mainly just office data,” Ring said. “Our control system is kept on a more secure network … that was untouched.”
The city does not use the TeamViewer software, Ring said, noting that an attack against Olean like what occurred in Florida is unlikely.
“Only our administrator has remote access — but it’s minimal,” Ring said. “They can get notifications on their phone, but they have to go in (to the workplace) to make changes. … It’s limited to avoid a breach.”
A 2019 report from the American Water Works Association cited an assertion by multiple federal agencies that cyberattacks were the biggest threat to America’s critical infrastructure. It also noted that there have been high-profile attacks on water providers in recent years, including one on Atlanta utilities that left employees unable to turn on their work computers for a week after the attack.
Along with simple moves to boost security, such as changing passwords and locking down remote connections and Wi-Fi access at the plants, Ring said the city often consults with experts on security.
“We have conversations with a security assessment team from the state from time to time,” he said, with help from the Division of Homeland Security offering many suggestions — broad and specific — on improvements to make. “It’s not regulatory … but they help us maintain our security and avoid those types of breaches.”
Physical security also is not neglected.
“We have security cameras at our plants and our reservoirs,” Ring said, “and they’re monitored by police.”
IN BRADFORD, Steve Disney, executive director of the Bradford City Water Authority and interim executive director of the Bradford Sanitary Authority, reassured local residents that the same situation isn’t likely to occur here.
“Obviously we take the security of our water and sanitary facilities extremely seriously. Both Water and Sanitary Authorities routinely audit themselves to keep systems updated and upgraded,” Disney explained. “Both also employ SCADA system integrators for assistance in keeping the various programs safe and secure, and both have multiple levels of security in place.”
In the fall of 2019, Bradford’s city hall was also hacked. No data was compromised, but several computers were destroyed. Disney explained it was a learning experience.
“The systems we have in place were installed prior to the event at City Hall, but we always take events such as that to learn all we can to enhance our current security systems,” he said.
This continual attention to upgrades is necessary, and Disney specifically noted the Florida case as a reason to stay on top of such efforts.
“Events such as the recent cyber-attack on a water system in Florida are proof that we cannot remain status quo, we need to be continually evolving and upgrading our systems,” Disney said.
The timeline for updating a system can be lengthy, but the results show the worth of such a project. Disney explained that both the water authority and sanitary authority have been updated recently.
“On the water authority side, beginning in 2020, we employed the help of an outside security contractor to perform a Risk & Resiliency Assessment to ensure our current systems that are in place are adequate. The on-site study and evaluation is completed, now the formal review period of all the data collected is underway,” he said. “On the Sanitary authority side, just last week we finished an exhaustive review of all plant systems and software including security threats and risks associated with computerized SCADA systems, all servers and all computers.
“I’m also very proud of our water and sanitary operators and employees,” Disney added. “They remain vigilant in the fight to protect their community and provide the best quality services.”