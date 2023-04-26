Local unemployment rates went down in March, matching improvements at the state level.
Data from the state Department of Labor indicated that Cattaraugus County saw an unemployment rate of 4.3% in March, down from 4.8% in February. The rate in March 2022 was 4.4% and 6.8% in March 2021.
The total labor force totaled 33,400 in March, roughly flat from February. The labor force tallied 33,600 in March 2022 and 33,900 in March 2021.
The employed labor force totaled 31,900 in March, up from 31,800 in February. The employed labor force tallied 32,100 in March 2022 and 31,600 in March 2021.
There were 1,400 people unemployed in March, down from 1,600 in February. The number of unemployed tallied 1,500 in March 2022 and 2,300 in March 2021.
Allegany County saw an unemployment rate of 4.2% in March, down from 4.8% in February. The rate in March 2022 was 3.4% and 6% in March 2021.
The total labor force totaled 19,600 in March, down from 19,700 in February. The labor force tallied 19,300 in March 2022 and 19,700 in March 2021.
The employed labor force totaled 18,800 in March, up from 18,700 in February. The employed labor force tallied 18,600 in March 2022 and 18,500 in March 2021.
There were 800 people unemployed in March, down from 1,000 in February. The number of unemployed tallied 900 in March 2022 and 1,200 in March 2021.
Statewide, unemployment dropped to 4% in March, compared to 4.5% in February and 4.7 in March 2022.
The county with the lowest unemployment rate was Tompkins County, at 2.4%, followed by Rockland County at 2.6%, and Nassau and Putnam counties at 2.7%. Nine counties saw unemployment rates below 3% in March.
The county with the highest unemployment rate was Bronx County, at 6.9%, followed by Hamilton County at 6.2% and Kings County at 5.4%. Four counties had rates above 5% in March.
Nationwide, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported unemployment was flat at 3.5% in March, flat from February. Eighteen states saw lower rates than the year before, 10 saw higher rates, and 29 saw little change.
South Dakota had the lowest jobless rate in March, at 1.9%. The next lowest rates were in Nebraska and North Dakota, at 2.1%. Nevada had the highest unemployment rate, 5.5 percent.