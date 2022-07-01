New York state school districts must now consider the use of silent panic alarm systems when conducting review and development of their school safety plans following the signing of Alyssa’s Law by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
This bill requires that schools consider their usefulness when developing their district-level school safety plans, and expressly authorize their inclusion within building-level safety plans. The panic alarm systems themselves can cost just a few thousand dollars to purchase and can be implemented in the classroom as a smartphone app.
In February 2019, Alyssa Alhadeff was killed in a mass shooting at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Fla. Her mother and father, Lori and Ilan Alhadeff, have established a foundation in her memory, and have advocated for the adoption of silent panic alarm systems in school buildings.
“I am proud of the work we have done to pass a nation-leading bill package to crack down on the scourge of gun violence, but this is an ongoing fight and we cannot stop there,” the governor said. "We will continue to take aggressive action until every child in New York is safe to pursue an education without the fear of senseless tragedy.”
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, and others before it, the bill is planned to help ensure that, in the event of violence in a school, law enforcement can respond as quickly as possible with no delay in all available law enforcement personnel responding.
In local school districts, upgrading safety and security is an ongoing process, and silent alarms will now be a part of that. At the Olean city schools, interim superintendent Dr. Karen Geelan said the district’s Request for Proposal (RFP) went out for safety and security upgrades throughout the Olean School District.
“The capital project, which began after school let out last Friday, also contains some upgrades to our systems,” she said. “We intend to include state-of-the-art systems and safety measures, and we are ensuring that all existing, new and proposed components interact with each other.”
The silent panic alarm system the state is asking districts to consider was included in Olean’s grant application last year, Geelan said, and the district expects to get it installed and in operation as soon as possible.
“This type of system works well in other districts, and will be a welcomed addition to our comprehensive school safety plan,” she added.
Allegany-Limestone superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the district had been looking into silent alarm panic systems before Alyssa’s law passed. He said they currently have lockdown alarms in place.
“There are always ways to upgrade, and with the recent shootings vendors have been marketing more ideas,” he said. “Captiously moving forward, we want to spend wisely and make sure what we add is practical to help increase security.”
Meanwhile, at Portville Central School, the silent alarms are not part of the current system, but that may soon change.
“At this time we do not know a lot about silent alarm systems for school districts, but we will be exploring this over the next few months,” said Tom Simon, Portville superintendent.
Requests for comment from Hinsdale and Salamanca schools were not returned by press time Thursday.