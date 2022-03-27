ONEONTA — Several area students joined the more than 800 students that have been awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta.
They include:
- Isabella Carucci of Olean, Dorothy A. Wemple '36 Scholarship.
- Lorrainna Davis of Friendship, Alumni Association Scholarship, Dorothy A. Wemple '36 Scholarship and OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
- Cassandra Finefrock of Allegany, Haverly and Alice Moyer Scholarship.
- Hailey Fisher of Gowanda, Glenn A. Mayer '80 Scholarship.
- Rowan Mentley-Peters of Gowanda, Donald '74 and Gail '75 Baright Scholarship and OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
- Jessica Spinelli of Wellsville, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
- Erin Swisher of Wellsville, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
The college's scholarship funds total over $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.