ONEONTA — Several area students joined the more than 800 students that have been awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta.

They include:

  • Isabella Carucci of Olean, Dorothy A. Wemple '36 Scholarship.
  • Lorrainna Davis of Friendship, Alumni Association Scholarship, Dorothy A. Wemple '36 Scholarship and OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
  • Cassandra Finefrock of Allegany, Haverly and Alice Moyer Scholarship.
  • Hailey Fisher of Gowanda, Glenn A. Mayer '80 Scholarship.
  • Rowan Mentley-Peters of Gowanda, Donald '74 and Gail '75 Baright Scholarship and OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
  • Jessica Spinelli of Wellsville, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
  • Erin Swisher of Wellsville, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.

The college's scholarship funds total over $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.

