The latest New York state test scores released by the Education Department show students continue to struggle with English and math following the coronavirus pandemic with less than half scoring at or above grade level.
While students’ scores improved slightly in English language arts for 2022 compared to 2019 in the grade 3-8 assessment results, math scores generally went down from the last year before the pandemic shut down schools.
“Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, it may not be appropriate to compare 2021-22 NYS standardized assessment results with results from prior years,” according to a statement from the state Education Department. “Multiple measures are needed to evaluate the effectiveness of educational programs and successfully prepare students for college, careers and civic engagement.”
In the Olean City School District, ELA proficiency was rated 33%, tied for 499 with Gowanda Central School, while math proficiency was rated 32%, good enough for 367.
Of all 12 public school districts in Cattaraugus County, the one with the best ELA proficiency was Portville Central School, scoring 58% and placing 115. The district with the lowest proficiency in ELA was Salamanca City Central School with a 23% and ranking 614.
For math proficiency, the best of the 12 districts was Ellicottville Central School, ranking 94 with a 57%. Tying for worst proficiency in math was again Salamanca City Central School and West Valley Central, both showing 22% for a 480 ranking.
In Allegany County, the most proficient in ELA of the 12 public school districts was Cuba-Rushford Central, ranking 123 with a 57%. The worst proficient scores were in Whitesville Central with a 32% placing the district at 515.
For math proficiency, the best of the 12 districts was Belfast Central, ranking 145 with a 50% rating. The lowest ranked district for math was Friendship Central, placing at 432 with a 27%.
Statewide in English, 46.6% of students scored at or above grade level, up from 45.4% in 2019. The top ranked district was Bronxville UFSD in Westchester County with an 89% while the lowest ranked were Rochester City in Monroe County and Dolgeville Central in Herkimer County at 13%.
In math, 38.6% of students scored at those levels, down from 46.7% in 2019. Math scores had been on an upward trajectory before the pandemic, improving by more than 2 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The top ranked district was again Bronxville with an 88% while the lowest ranked included Frankfort-Schuyler in Herkimer County, Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk County and Solvay in Onondaga County, all with 26%.
A full list of local districts, rankings and proficiency percentages are listed below:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Allegany-Limestone – ELA, 227, 48%. Math, 178, 46%.
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley – ELA, 464, 35%. Math, 281, 38%.
• Ellicottville – ELA, 298, 44%. Math, 94, 57%.
• Franklinville – ELA, 176, 52%. Math, 157, 49%.
• Gowanda – ELA, 499, 33%. Math, 396, 29%.
• Hinsdale – ELA, 132, 56%. Math, N/A.
• Olean – ELA, 499, 33%. Math, 367, 32%.
• Portville – ELA, 115, 58%. Math, 145, 50%.
• Randolph – ELA, 276, 45%. Math, 218, 42%.
• Salamanca – ELA, 614, 23%. Math, 480, 22%.
• West Valley – ELA, 476, 34%. Math, 480, 22%.
• Yorkshire-Pioneer – ELA, 256, 46%. Math, 178, 46%.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Alfred-Almond – ELA, 115, 54%. Math, 164, 48%.
• Andover – ELA, 499, 33%. Math, N/A.
• Belfast – ELA, 240, 47%. Math, 145, 50%.
• Bolivar Richburg – ELA, 476, 34%. Math, 281, 38%.
• Canaseraga – ELA, 191, 51%. Math, 164, 48%.
• Cuba-Rushford – ELA, 123, 57%. Math, 209, 43%.
• Fillmore – ELA, 240, 47%. Math, 164, 48%.
• Friendship – ELA, 415, 38%. Math, 432, 27%.
• Genesee Valley – ELA, 476, 34%. Math, 250, 40%.
• Scio – ELA, 256, 46%. Math, N/A.
• Wellsville – ELA, 464, 35%. Math, 414, 28%.
• Whitesville – ELA, 515, 32%. Math, 396, 29%.