The latest New York state test scores released by the Education Department show students continue to struggle with English and math following the coronavirus pandemic with less than half scoring at or above grade level.

While students’ scores improved slightly in English language arts for 2022 compared to 2019 in the grade 3-8 assessment results, math scores generally went down from the last year before the pandemic shut down schools.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social