Area school districts are expected to get another boost in financial support for their upcoming budgets if Gov. Kathy Hochul can keep her promise.
In her State of the State address in January, Hochul fully committed to completing the three-year phase-in of Foundation Aid during this year’s legislative session. Aid for the nearly 700 school districts across New York would increase by $2.7 billion for the 2023-24 academic year.
“To get our kids back on track, we’re going to invest the largest school aid increase ever,” the governor said. “We have to prepare the next generation for success.”
Foundation Aid is the state’s main funding source for school districts, basing its allocation on factors such as socioeconomic need. The $2.7 billion is a 13% increase to a total aid amount of over $24 billion, focusing on students with the greatest needs.
“We are thrilled to hear the governor reaffirming her commitment to completing the full phase-in of Foundation Aid,” said Robert Schneider, executive director of NYSSBA. “I wouldn’t be surprised if you can actually hear an audible sigh of relief from school districts. It has been a long time coming.”
At the Olean City School District, superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris said they are pleased with the announcement. She said anything that ensures the district receives its full amount of promised funding is something to be thankful for.
“There’s a few other things in the budget that we’re very happy about,” she added. “Anything that will help us address the staffing shortage is always appreciated.”
For example, Morris said continuing the extension for retirees to not have that limit to their salaries. Due to the ongoing staff shortage in the region and across the state, she said having an extension on the waiver of the earnings cap for $35,000 will be a big help.
Youth vaping is another issue in schools across the state that Morris said she’s happy to see Hochul address in the proposed budget. She said having a proposed ban on things like flavored products, which might be more appealing to children, is something the district welcomes.
“Anything we can do to help get across the message that this is harmful to our youth, we’re appreciative of that,” she said.
Morris said she still wants to see the final runs and how the budget development will play out in the coming weeks, but the Foundation Aid announcement is a positive step.
“It’s encouraging, some of the things (Hochul) has put in there,” she added.
IN THE Allegany-Limestone Central School District, superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the announcement is welcome because it’s the state putting back funds that were taken away years ago.
“It’s good news,” he said. “She’s holding through with her promises and doing what she should be doing.”
If the boost in Foundation Aid does come through and the finalized state budget stays close to Hochul’s proposal, Giannicchi said Allegany-Limestone’s 2023-24 budget looks to be in good shape.
As with nearly all districts, Giannicchi said the staffing salaries and benefits will likely go up and need more funding. He said the teachers union contract was re-negotiated in 2022 and the district is trying to keep on-par with what other schools are offering in the region, which means rising wages.
The transportation department is another major area for Allegany-Limestone’s budget as fuel costs go up and prices for new buses have also increased by about $30,000, Giannicchi said.
“Knock on wood that everything goes through as it looks right now,” he added. “(Hochul) is holding to her promise, so you got to give her credit for that.”
MEANWHILE, at the Portville Central School District, superintendent Tom Simon said they are quite pleased with the news as well. He said it is not only a benefit to the students and the programs offered but also to the taxpayers of the community.
“Even with the full restoration, Portville remains one of the lowest expending-per-pupil school districts certainly in the region, but also in the state,” he said. “We tend to do a lot with very little, and now we’ll be able to do a lot with what we’ve long deserved.”
As with other schools, securing the Foundation Aid will help Portville’s next budget look really good, Simon said. At this point the district is planning to have no tax increase, he said, while continuing to maintain the programming the district offers presently.
“We’re doing a lot of after school activities with the federal funding we’re getting, so we’ll continue with those sorts of things,” he said. “I think it will be a win-win for the kids and the community and the taxpayers.”