OLEAN — Nine area nonprofits recently received grant support from four charitable funds at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, established by donors to make annual grants to designated causes, with grants together totaling $11,168.87.
The Luella Potter Endowment Fund, Kay and Oliver Williams/Rushford Endowment Fund, Jim and Gail Olson Mercy Flight Fund and the Rev. Leo J. Gallina Endowment Fund for St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church all make annual grant distributions approved in March to nonprofit organizations designated by the establishing donors.
The Kay and Oliver Willliams/Rushford Endowment Fund recently supported seven grants, together totaling $6,375.84 to organizations designated by Oliver Williams that he and his wife supported during their life in the Rushford area.
This year, the First Baptist Church of Rushford, United Methodist Church of Rushford and Rushford Library each received $1,117. Podonque Cemetery, Boy Scouts in the Cuba-Rushford area, Rushford Cemetery and Rushford Concert Band each received $756.21.
The fund also supports an annual grant for a scholarship to the CRCS Outdoors Conservation Camp in January of each year.
The Luella Potter Endowment Fund made possible a $2,182.84 grant to the Southern Tier Catholic School System and Archbishop Walsh Academy.
Established by a group of parents of children attending Southern Tier Catholic School this fund provides annual support to the Olean Catholic school in honor and memory of Potter, a long-time beloved teacher at STCS.
Since 2004 the fund has supported over $30,000 in grants to bolster Catholic education.
The Jim and Gail Olson Mercy Flight Fund made possible a $1,168.12 grant to Mercy Flight WNY for use at the Olean Mercy Flight station.
Established by Gail Olson, this fund supports Mercy Flight WNY, a not-for-profit provider of emergency air-medical transport and supporting services.
The Rev. Leo J. Gallina Endowment Fund for St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church supported a grant of $1,442.07 to the St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Bradford, Pa.
Established by Fr. Leo Gallina, this fund provides for annual grants to support parishioners in need and community outreach efforts at the church.
Donations can be made to the any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.