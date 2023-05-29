OLEAN — In a scene that played out thousands of times nationwide Monday, local veterans groups, musical performers and dignitaries gathered in area communities to mark Memorial Day.
In Olean, services led by the Olean American Legion met at Lincoln Park to honor the fallen.
“We are here today to honor the military men and women who gave their lives for our freedom and our way of life,” said Legion Second Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, the master of ceremonies for the event. “They gave the ultimate for us.”
Invocations and benedictions were given by the Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal and Bethany Lutheran churches.
“We pray for peace and those who gave their lives,” she said. “We pray for the day no one has to give their lives.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, thanked the fallen veterans and the families of those who lost loved ones.
“They protected the idea that we could be free to celebrate … that we could self-govern,” Giglio said. “We celebrate them, but we mourn them.”
He noted the freedom to assemble and hold a commemoration “is what they would have wanted” for their sacrifice. “So we could stand here, on a beautiful sunny day in this beautiful park in Olean, New York, together — together. That’s what they would want.”
Remembering the sacrifices for freedom, “as a community, it’s an excellent way to start the summer,” said Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, adding that more work is always needed to ensure freedom. “The business of keeping America free is not ended — it is ongoing.”
The mayor invited residents to come and view the plaques in the main entryway to the Olean Municipal Building which list the city’s war dead.
“Read the names — I’ll bet you recognize some,” he said.
The Olean High School band and choir performed for the crowd, performing the national anthem and “God Bless America”, respectively.
IN PORTVILLE, a parade stepped off at 2 p.m. and proceeded to Chestnut Hill Cemetery for services at roughly 3 p.m.
At the cemetery, Steve Appleby, curator of the Eldred World War II Museum, noted “at the museum, every day is Memorial Day. For veterans, every day is Memorial Day, too.”
Appleby said he was happy to see so many people across the region in his recent travels outdoors for barbecues and events.
“My friends died to give you that chance, and to see you taking advantage of that, it does my heart good,” he said.
He noted he puts on his Green Berets uniform once a year to honor his fallen friends and comrades, like his friend who died in his arms under fire.
“He told me, ‘Don’t cry, Steve,’” Appleby said. “He died at 26 so you could be free.”
“It is a sacred holiday,” said Portville Mayor Tony Evans, noting the evolution from Decoration Day to mark the graves of dead United States troops after the Civil War to a look back on all of those who died in the nation’s wars. He also noted the reason Memorial Day is now held on a Monday instead of May 30 was to give federal employees a three day weekend.
“In spite of that mundane and secular reason, we hope our fellow Americans .. take time, reflect and give thanks,” Evans said, noting ceremonies were playing out in “thousands of towns, cities, villages across the country.
“No matter the place or manner of tradition, it is time to reflect,” he added. “We remember and thank almighty God for those who gave that last full measure of devotion.”
Several musical selections were performed by the Portville High School Band, the Bent Brass Band, and the 96th Highlanders Pipes and Drums.