OLEAN — More than a dozen area libraries received aid from the state’s Public Library Construction Grants program, the region’s state senator reported.
Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, announced $1.26 million in aid for 16 libraries in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus, Pioneer and Southern Tier library systems will see aid to help with renovation and construction.
“Funding our public libraries is one of the best investments we can make in our communities,” Borrello said. “As I have said many times in the past, libraries are no longer 'just the place with the books.' They are community centers that provide vital services. They are also information and technology hubs that serve students, job seekers and people of all backgrounds. Their importance was highlighted during the pandemic and they deserve this added support.”
Area libraries receiving aid include:
- Olean Public Library will receive $253,469 to replace the two remaining 30-year-old HVAC units to increase energy efficiency and improve air quality and climate in the library.
- Bolivar Free Library will receive $201,190 to install an elevator lift in the main area of the building to provide accessibility to all three levels.
- David A. Howe Public Library in Wellsville will receive $150,622 to replace and upgrade the lower floor roof.
- Twentieth Century Club Library in Almond will receive $66,420 to replace exposed cast iron radiators and piping with in-floor radiant heating and renovate a downstairs bathroom to be ADA compliant.
- Ellicottville Memorial Library received $38,891 to expand the existing parking lot and provide a uniform parking surface.
- Colonial Library in Richburg will receive $30,045 to install a paved parking lot, exterior lights and directional signage.
- Allegany Public Library received $23,427 to improve lighting, safety and access by renovating the children’s room and automating the ramp door.
- Cattaraugus Free Library received $22,385 to update the electrical wiring and panel box on the second floor as well as install a new furnace and air conditioner.
- Essential Club Free Library in Canaseraga will receive $5,625 to upgrade an existing ADA compliant ramp and main entrance to improve accessibility and safety.
- Angelica Free Library will receive $4,537 to install two natural gas furnace units along with accompanying duct work and insulation.
Borrello noted over half of the over 1,000 public library buildings in communities across New York are over 60 years old.Some are closer to 100 year old, or even older.
One of the libraries receiving aid, the Bolivar Free Library, remains based in a Carnegie Library. Built between 1883 and 1929 — 1909 in Bolivar’s case — Carnegie libraries were funded in part by Gilded Age steel magnate Andrew Carnegie.
Others like the Olean and Allegany libraries were not originally libraries, but were built as private businesses and later converted. Olean’s building is a former grocery store which replaced a Carnegie library in the early 1970s, while the Allegany library was previously a bank.
“With library budgets perpetually stretched thin, this funding will help our libraries update their facilities without impacting local taxpayers,” Borrello said. “With this funding, we can help our libraries meet the needs of our communities, passing on our history and knowledge to the next generation and helping us dream, imagine and build a brighter tomorrow.
"The volunteers and staff at our libraries provide wonderful programs folks need and deserve," he added. "This funding will help ensure they have the resources to do that.”