Olean Public Library summer reading program begins Monday

The interior of the Olean Public Library

 File photo

OLEAN — More than a dozen area libraries received aid from the state’s Public Library Construction Grants program, the region’s state senator reported.

Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, announced $1.26 million in aid for 16 libraries in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus, Pioneer and Southern Tier library systems will see aid to help with renovation and construction.

