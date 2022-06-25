OLEAN — Four recent area graduates recently received the John J. Murphy Family Scholarship and other scholarship awards managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Jacob Brink, Logan Ruter, Thomas Scanlon and Sara Thomas received the John J. Murphy Family Scholarship. The $10,000 scholarship is given in four annual increments of $2,500. The John J. Murphy Family Scholarship was established through a grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas and continued through donations from the late John J. “Jack” Murphy, former CEO and Chairman of Dresser Industries.
The annual scholarship is given with preference for a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing, engineering or business. The scholarship is available to area students from Allegany, Cattaraugus, McKean and Potter counties, but first preference is for students from the greater Olean area schools. Preference is also given to students whose family members are or have been employed by Dresser-Rand.
Brink, of Allegany-Limestone Central School, plans to study electrical engineering at the University at Buffalo. Ruter, a graduate of Coudersport Area School District, will study health science on an accelerated physician assistant track at Saint Francis University.
Scanlon, of Portville Central School, plans to study rail transportation engineering at Penn State Altoona. Thomas, an Olean High School graduate, will attend Saint Leo University, where she will study biology (biomedical and health sciences) and business.
Brink also received the Joseph and Cecily Higgins Scholarship. The scholarship, established by Joseph and Cecily Higgins, is for an Allegany-Limestone Central School or Archbishop Walsh Academy senior who intends to pursue a STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) degree. The scholarship, $10,000 in total, is given in $2,500 yearly disbursements over four years.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.