OLEAN — Concerns with gatherings for educational purposes or training have come to the forefront for many agencies this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But thanks to more than $705,000 in federal funding through the USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program, several area agencies will be able to install distance learning equipment to provide education and training for opioid and substance abuse services throughout the Southern Tier.
Locally, a $218,557 grant was announced by Donna Kahm, president of Southern Tier Health Care System in Olean prior to a tour of the facility by U.S. Rep. Thomas Reed and Richard Mayfield, USDA’s rural development state director.
Also announced was a $486,510 grant for CA BOCES to increase distance learning and professional development for students and teachers.
The USDA is bringing $1.6 million in 116 grants for distance learning and telemedicine infrastructure to rural New York.
Kahm and both officials spoke Monday of the significance of the grants in rural areas during the pandemic. Four agencies that will receive the funding for distance learning equipment are the Council on Addiction Recovery Services in Olean; ACASA in Wellsville; Alstar Training Center in Jamestown; and the Town of Oxford Fire Department in Chenango County.
The funding was provided to the four agencies through the Southern Tier Health Care System, which has had distance learning equipment in place since 2018. The Olean facility provides online education, paramedic training and opiate overdose training, and communicates with other EMS agencies across the state.
“This will be our fourth grant and what we’ve basically done is keep expanding what we’ve done,” Kahm said. “We started off with one (distance learning) site and … will (eventually) expand out to nine sites with this funding source.”
She said the equipment has helped the agencies provide distance learning and training during the pandemic.
“It’s really been a great benefit to us to be able to bring in speakers from other parts of the world,” Kahm said of the video equipment. “And we’re kind of ahead of the curve because people are now recognizing the value of this (distance learning) equipment … We actually had a huge training (session) with OISHEI Children’s Hospital (in Buffalo) a couple of weeks ago and we had a physician we would never have been able to get down here” to Olean.
USDA officials said the funds can be used to purchase audio, video and interactive video equipment; broadband facilities that support distant learning or telemedicine; computer hardware, network components and software, as well as the acquisition of instructional programming or technical assistance and instruction.
Mayfield said the USDA has seen the vulnerabilities of the healthcare system since the beginning of the pandemic and realized the need that exists for communication.
“The government and the administration have looked at it in very creative ways for funding into our local communities,” Mayfield said. He noted the investments will help rural health care centers and education institutions reach more rural residents with essential services and opportunities.
For his part, Reed said his office was happy to support the Southern Tier Health Care System because “they do great work here.
“And obviously, we appreciate the USDA … and this exciting resource with hundreds of thousands of dollars that will be put to use in the community to enhance telemedicine and public services and help folks with addiction.”
Mayfield also praised Kahm and her team for securing the grants, and Reed’s support of them, as they are highly competitive and “not everybody” receives them.