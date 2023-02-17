OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School have announced the honor rolls for the second marking period of the 2022-23 school year.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
12th grade: Payton Howard, Parveen Saba, Kai Przybyla, Samantha Soyke, Jamie Thompson.
11th grade: Jon Przybyla, Aiden Smith.
10th grade: Luca Quinn.
9th grade: Grace Kwagalakwe, John Neeson.
6th grade: Tianna Brantley, Liyah Derwick, Meghan Forney, Mahnex Harjo, Sofia Hatch, Caleb McAndrew, Cole Morris, Aidan McCarty, Zoe Rickert, Rohan Swenson, Emily Warters, Jack West.
5th grade: Finley Budd, Bianca Davies, Gracelynn Lutes, Benjamin Power, Adalynne Searles.
3rd grade: Eliana McCarty, Vera Smith.
HONOR ROLL
11th grade: Landon Phearsdorf, Sarin Saengtuangkit.
9th grade: Talise Knox.
8th grade: Lovella Kalyan, Liam Searles, Elisabeth Snyder.
7th grade: Kurryn Glowacki, Hayden John.
6th grade: Orion Gabler, Kaylee Havers, Delanie Sturm.
5th grade: Ireland-Mae Kramer.
4th grade: Mesh Harjo, Anastasia Hundley.
3rd grade: Claire Neeson.
MERIT ROLL
12th grade: Liam Chapman, Clarissa John, Kara Valandra.
11th grade: Kyra Balcerzak, Kellan Brady.
10th grade: Mychal Forney, Harutaro Kawata, Chloe Stanczykowski.
9th grade: Alexander Dove, River Maine.
7th grade: Emma Domres, Gavin Kalyan, Aaron Thropp.
6th grade: Dylan Pyrkos.
4th grade: Israella Armour, Chase Collins, Isaiah Croker, Ariella John, Calvin Milliman.
3rd grade: Graysen Dunn, Julius Hundley, Delilah Phearsdorf, Eloise Power.