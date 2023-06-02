ST. BONAVENTURE — Diplomas in hand, the Eagles prepare to fly from the nest.
Eleven students crossed the stage in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts Friday evening as graduates of Archbishop Walsh Academy with thunderous applause from school staff, family and friends in attendance.
The Class of 2023 will be the last ones to spend their entire school careers at Walsh’s longtime campus on North 24th Street as it and Southern Tier Catholic School are moving to their new home — St. John’s School on North Union Street.
For the new graduates, their memories of Walsh will hopefully be held with fondness, but their futures are wide open with possibilities.
“Life is about choices and decisions that you have the freedom to make,” said Lt. Col. Patrick W. Miller, commencement speaker. “Your path, however, is not always black and white.”
Miller, who graduated 24 years ago from Allegany-Limestone, experienced two tours over two-and-a-half years in Baghdad, Iraq during the most intense time in the war. He was also in Fort Hood, Texas, during a mass shooting in 2009. He had no plans of entering the military before high school graduation, but after some conversation with his then-girlfriend’s father about the ROTC program at St. Bonaventure University, signed up in 1999.
“If you remember one thing from this speech — one takeaway — life is about the choices we make, and to be the best version of you going forward,” he said. “Regardless of your profession, regardless of what path you choose or even if that path chooses you, we don’t always get to control all the variables. But without a doubt, control what you can control.”
A few things Miller said the graduates can personally control are their character, integrity, presence, confidence and leadership. “Remember, you’re all walking out of here with a clean slate,” he added. “We’ve all got one shot at this life. Make it count.”
Salutatorian Parveen Saba thanked all who had helped and supported her and her classmates during their lives. She told her fellow graduates that none of their achievements have gone overlooked, and their hardships and struggles have made them who they are today.
“Frequently, we think this thing we struggled to get to at the end is the be-all and end-all, and this is followed by regrets,” she said. “But we overlook what’s more important than the destination — the journey in getting there.”
Saba said she’s learned over the years to not regret doing anything because she will never forget the memories and lessons gleaned. She’s recently begun learning how to ride a motorcycle, and although people tell her she’ll regret it when she breaks an arm or leg, she’s decided the regret comes from not trying something in the first place and taking the risk.
“Do what you love, and love what you do. You’ll never be happy doing what someone else wants you to do for the rest of your life,” the salutatorian told her fellow graduates. “If it is not meant for you, you’ll figure it out, but don’t let the ‘what ifs’ define you.”
Valedictorian Sam Soyke said throughout her life she was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up and suspected her fellow graduates were all asked this as well. She said she found this question more stressful in recent years as no one really has their future planned at 17 or 18 years old.
“That question gives us the idea that what we do defines what we are worth. I often found that as I grew up, and even today, my confidence was rooted in what I could achieve,” she shared. “I challenge everyone here to reevaluate the question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ and instead ask, ‘Who do you want to be when you grow up?’”
Soyke said she doesn’t want everyone to remember her in 10 years as the class valedictorian but instead, as someone who is kind, dedicated and strives to help others. As graduates, she said they are at a crossroads and need to keep focused on their characters, not just the things they can acquire.
“Whoever you decide to be, I hope each of your experiences allows you to truly live rather than being alive,” Soyke added. “It’s time for another adventure.”
Principal Beth Ann Owens, Vice Principal Nicholas Burt and Walsh President Dr. Colleen Taggerty each shared their congratulations with the class. Fr. Michael Reyes, Canonical Administrator, gave the invocation.
A slideshow of the children pictured as they once were was well-received by the audience, as were the flowers that each senior presented to the member of the audience who they felt deserved special recognition.
Also recognized was Mary Lou Plesac, Director of Spiritual Life, who sang during the presentation of flowers and gave the benediction. She was recently honored for her 33 years as a faculty member at Walsh/STCS.
Archbishop Walsh’s Class of 2023 degree candidates are Liam Chapman, Joey Harasta, Payton Howard, Clarissa John, Bobbi Kirkwood, Matthew Kramer, Kai Przybyla, Parveen Saba, Samantha Soyke, Jaimie Thompson and Kara Valandra.