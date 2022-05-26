Archbishop Walsh announces valedictorian, salutatorian

OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy has announced Catherine Przybyla as valedictorian and Noella Policastro as salutatorian for the graduating Class of 2022.
Przybyla is graduating as a diploma candidate in the International Baccalaureate Degree Program. She has also completed requirements for an Advanced Regents Diploma through the New York State Regents program.
Przybyla is also a member of the National Honor Society and treasurer of the Archbishop Walsh Chapter. Her parents are Mary and Joseph Przybyla of Cuba.
Przybyla plans to attend Georgetown University with a major in Pre-medicine and Spanish.
Policastro is graduating as a diploma candidate in the International Baccalaureate Degree Program. She has also completed requirements for an Advanced Regents Diploma through the New York State Regents program.
Policastro is a member of the Archbishop Walsh National Honor Society and president of the Archbishop Walsh chapter. Her parents are Jessica and John Policastro of Hinsdale.
Policastro plans to attend Medaille College majoring in Veterinary Technology and Biology with the hopes of continuing to veterinary medical school.
Both graduates will be recognized during commencement ceremonies scheduled for 6 p.m. June 3 in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University.