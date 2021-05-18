OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy announces Genevieve Smith is the valedictorian and Maxwell Garvin is the salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Smith is graduating as a diploma candidate in the International Baccalaureate Degree Programme and completed requirements for an Advanced Regents Diploma through the New York State Regents program. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Archbishop Walsh Chapter. Her parents are Geraldine and Mike Smith of Olean.
Smith has achieved special recognition receiving the County Youth Citizenship Award, is a member of the Big 30 Academic Team and recognized as an Outstanding National Honor Society Member by her NHS peers in conjunction with the Cattaraugus County National Honor Society. Genevieve has been an active member of the Interact Club, Drama Club and the City of Olean Youth Bureau and Recreational Advisory Board.
Smith has contributed to the Walsh school community as a member of the varsity softball team and book keeper for the varsity basketball team. In addition, she has completed numerous community service hours both inside and outside of school, totaling over 100 hours throughout her high school career.
Smith’s unweighted GPA is 97.936, and her weighted GPA is 100.483. She plans to attend SUNY Jamestown Community College in the fall with plans to later attend a four-year SUNY school majoring in new media or film.
Garvin is graduating as a diploma candidate in the International Baccalaureate Degree Programme and completed requirements for an Advanced Regents Diploma through the New York State Regents program. He is a member of the Archbishop Walsh National Honor Society and vice president of the Archbishop Walsh chapter. His parents are Mary Beth and Eric Garvin of Olean.
Garvin has achieved special recognition receiving the County Youth Citizenship Award and earned the Distinguished Service Award in conjunction with the Cattaraugus County National Honor Society. He has contributed to the Walsh school community as a member of the varsity basketball, baseball, soccer and golf teams and was named Athlete of the Year for 2019-20.
In addition, Garvin has been an active member of the Interact Club and International Club. He has displayed leadership and a commitment of service to others throughout his high school career by being involved in a wide variety of initiatives and fundraisers.
Garvin’s unweighted GPA is 90.9, with a weighted GPA of 93.456. He plans to attend Allegheny College majoring in education/communication.
Archbishop Walsh Academy will hold its Baccalaureate Graduation at 6 p.m. June 4 at the St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.