OLEAN — The Allegheny River Valley Aquarium Society will conduct its annual Tropical Fish, Aquatic Plants and Aquarium Supplies Auction Oct. 10 at the John Ash Community Center on North Barry Street.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the auction starts at 11 a.m. The auction is open to everyone and admission is free. Anyone can buy and/or sell items but all items being sold must be aquatic-related to the fish-keeping hobby.
Items being sold will include all kinds of tropical fish, aquatic plants, fish food, medications, books, new and used equipment such as tanks, lights, filters and air pumps.
Most of the fish that will be in the auction have been spawned and raised by area club members. For anyone wishing to sell items, there is a 70%-30% split (70% to the seller and 30% to the club) and a seller’s ID number is needed. For a seller’s number or more information call (716) 373-2639 and leave a message.
Refreshments such as snacks, sandwiches and beverages will be available.
ARVAS is a not for profit organization that helps promote the development and preservation of the fish-keeping hobby. Monthly meetings are held on the second Friday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 212 Laurens St. All meetings are open to the public.