Aquaria Salon celebrates 10 years in business

OLEAN — Alyse Tavano and Michael Lee, business partners at Aquaria Salon & Spa, could hardly believe it’s been a decade since their business first opened.
When Aquaria Salon opened on May 1, 2013, at 213 N. Union St., the all-exclusive salon had four styling chairs and employed four staff.
The salon was also located in the Olean Center Mall before moving to its current home at 208 Main St. The move enabled them to offer more services, and they now have eight styling stations and three treatment rooms and employ 10 staff inside an 1,800-square-foot, stand-alone building.
“Over the last 10 years, I have had the pleasure of working alongside some of the most talented, artistic and creative people,” Tavano said. “Every day, I wake up just as excited and motivated as I was 10 years ago when we literally laid the floors in our first location on North Union Street.”
Tavano said it has been a pleasure to serve the community for the last 10 years, thanking every current and past employee, guest, vendors and business associate of Aquaria.
“Without you, we would not be where we are today,” she added.
Lee said he is proud that something they worked so hard on, and dedicated so much of his life to, has grown from a tiny business to a staple of the community.
“Everyday I’m thankful I get to wake up and go to work with people I consider to be friends and family,” he continued. “My business is more than a salon to me, it's my home and I look forward to many more happy years of growth and service to the community.”
Not ones to stay stagnant, Tavano and Lee said they have some exciting things planned for the next 10 years.
On Friday, Aquaria Salon and Spa celebrated their anniversary with a celebratory cake cutting with salon staff, Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce personnel and customers.
Their current location’s expanded services menu includes hair styling, hair texturing, four massage options with add-ons, skin care, hair removal and hair color and extensions.
In celebration of their 10 years anniversary, the salon has different specials throughout the month, including buy any two products and get one free, 20% off liters and free gifts with $50 purchase.
Aquaria Salon is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information, call (716) 372-0376, visit online at aquariasalon.com or email aquariasalon@gmail.com.