An Olean man’s 19 ½-year sentence for a month-long 2017 sexual assault has been reduced by a state appellate court which reversed some rape and attempted sexual criminal act charges and called the sentencing excessive.
The Fourth Department Appellate Division of state Supreme Court reversed parts of the March 2018 conviction of Francis O’Donnell by a Cattaraugus County jury for first-degree rape, coercion and attempted criminal sexual act.
O’Donnell was convicted on four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree coercion. He was found not guilty of second-degree kidnapping.
He was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to 15 years for his conviction of four counts of first-degree rape, class B felonies, and 2 years to 7 years for his conviction of two counts of first-degree coercion, class D felonies — to be served concurrently.
The sentence called for him to then serve 4½ years for his conviction of two counts of attempted first-degree criminal sex act, class C felonies.
The Appellate Court ruled that the remaining charges would be served concurrently with the first-degree rape charge and first-degree coercion, effectively directing that his sentence be 15 years minus time already served.
“The aggregate sentence is unduly harsh and severe given the defendant’s advanced age (64) and lack of any criminal record,” the justices wrote, directing that “in the interest of justice… all remaining sentences (will) run concurrently with each other,” the justice wrote.
O’Donnell was arrested by Olean Police on Feb. 13, 2017 after dropping off a 36-year-old woman at the door of the Olean General Hospital emergency room. The woman accused O’Donnell of holding her in his apartment and sexually assaulting her through abuse, threats and alcohol.
The two met a month earlier and went to O’Donnell’s apartment for drinks. The next day, the woman returned. She did not leave the apartment for four weeks. O’Donnell left the apartment to purchase alcohol almost daily during this time.
Olean Police put out a statement that the woman had been reported missing a few days before O’Donnell dropped her off at the hospital.
The appellate court’s decision, stated: “The existence of physical abuse between parties to an ongoing sexual relationship does not automatically make every sex act or attempted sex act within that relationship a product of forcible compulsion, and here, the People failed to link any particular sex act or attempted sex act to any physical abusive conduct or purported threatening commentary on the defendant’s part.”
Based on that, the justices reversed O’Donnell’s conviction on two first-degree rape charges and one count of first-degree attempted criminal sex act.
In addition, the justices said that the verdict was against the weight of evidence of first-degree coercion. “The People failed to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the victim was compelled or induced into any particular conduct by the defendant’s alleged statements.”
O’Donnell’s attorney for the appeal, Jane I. Yoon, of Legal Aid of Buffalo, had also claimed prosecutorial misconduct on summation by First Assistant District Attorney Amber Kerling, but the justices said it had not been preserved for review because his attorney did not challenge it.
The justices nonetheless, reproved Kerling’s misstatement of remarks O’Donnell is alleged to have made to a trial witness. “The prosecutor’s recounting of the purported verbatim quote was materially incorrect, and it transformed the relatively — albeit crude — statement that the defendant actually made into a far more sinister statement that could be construed as a confession.”
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman, who argued the appeal before the Fourth Department justices, told the Times Herald on Friday, “The remaining counts are two counts of rape in the first degree and one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree. Everything else was reversed.”
By making the sentences for the remaining carges concurrent instead of consecutive as Ploetz had done at sentencing, the appellate court re-sentenced O’Donnell to a 15-year term.
The maximum sentence for first-degree rape is 25 years. Kerling had asked for a 22-year sentence on that charge. The 4 ½ year sentence remaining charge of first-degree attempted criminal sexual act will nopw be served at the same time as the first-degree rape sentence. “The sentence will now be a total of 15 years plus twenty years post-release supervision,” Rieman said.
“My response to the misstatement of my ADA was that it was unintentional, that the defendant failed to preserve it (meaning he didn’t object or ask that it be stricken) and that it was a harmless error,” Rieman said.
Contacted by the Times Herald, O’Donnell’s trial attorney Brian Milks declined comment on the appellate court’s ruling.