WASHINGTON — The federal government’s agency focusing on the Appalachian region awarded $1.48 million to help area jobseekers, dislocated workers and students on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Delta Regional Authority, announced $29.18 million to 23 organizations through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative.
Funding in New York was provided to the Research Foundation of SUNY to help 14 counties in the Southern Tier which are part of the ARC’s legal purview — Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Schulyer, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins.
The funding is the third round of the program, funding projects in the Appalachian and Mississippi Delta regions with education, training and career support services. The grants ranged from $500,000 to $1.5 million.
“These Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative grants demonstrate the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting the long-term economic stability and opportunities for workers in rural communities, especially those connected to the energy industry, across the Appalachian and Lower Mississippi Delta regions,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of the Employment and Training Administration Angela Hanks. “These investments alongside our federal partners link economic and workforce development to support equity, quality jobs and economic prosperity for residents in these regions in this recovery and beyond.”
“It is imperative to prioritize education, training, and career support for rural Appalachians in order to bring the region to parity with the rest of the country,” said Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Conelly Manchin. “The latest round of Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities grants will help give workers in distressed communities the resources they need to increase their career opportunities. In doing so, this will reignite Appalachian economies and create results that will reverberate throughout the whole region for years to come.”
In the first two rounds, $58.4 million was disbursed to agencies across the two federally-defined regions.